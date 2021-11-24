PSG coach is bombarded with questions about going to Manchester United: ‘I’m not a child’

Manchester United’s favorite Pochettino assured this Tuesday that he is happy at PSG.

O PSG face the Manchester City next wednesday by Champions League. But coach Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference on Tuesday was dominated by the city’s other team: the Manchester United. This because the commander is the Red Devils’ number 1 target on the list of possible new techs.

At the press conference, Pochettino was asked no fewer than three times about the topic. The ‘bombing’, however, did not shake him.

“I am focused. I’m very focused on football. I’m not a child. I spent my whole life playing football. I’ve been a technician for 12 years. We are in a business where rumors exist. I understand what’s going on. Sometimes it’s positive, sometimes it’s negative. It doesn’t distract me. Rumors exist and we need to live with them”, he replied when asked about this Tuesday’s news.

In another moment, PSG coach was asked about being an avowed fan of Alex Ferguson, Manchester United’s idol.

“We cannot talk about this out of respect for my club, PSG. What the other clubs are doing right now is none of my business, it’s not my problem. I’m focused on PSG. I won’t make the mistake of talking, because you know very well that everything I say, maybe about what I thought in the past, when I was at Espanyol, when my dream was to meet Ferguson, I can’t talk about it now, it’s going to be bad interpreted. It will be taken out of context. I’m very happy at PSG”, he dodged.

Pochettino was remembered even though he lived in England for several years and was asked whether he thought about his future.

“I thought it was clear. I told you all that I have a contract until 2023. This season and another one. I didn’t say anything different. I am very happy at PSG. This is a fact. There’s nothing to think about. The fact is I’m happy in Paris”, he guaranteed.

After measuring forces with City, PSG will turn its attention to French Championship. Leader of the competition, will face the Saint-Etienne next Sunday, at 9 am (GMT), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.