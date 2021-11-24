PT celebrated Ortega’s fraudulent election and took a note from the air; understand

The Workers’ Party (PT) released a statement on the 8th of this month celebrating the fraudulent elections in Nicaragua, which confirmed the fourth consecutive term of dictator Daniel Ortega as president of the Central American country.

On the day of the election in Nicaragua, on the last 7th, five other candidates were running for the election – all, however, were in prison or in exile from the country.

THE CNN Spanish exiles reported attacks and threats from the Ortega regime.

The PT, however, classified, in a text published on the official website of the legend, the Nicaraguan elections as “a great popular and democratic demonstration”.

The party also said that the result confirms “the population’s support for a political project whose main objective is to build a socially just and egalitarian country.”

Two days later, after several criticisms against the party’s position, the text was removed from the website.

PT’s national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, claimed that the note on the Nicaraguan elections “was not submitted to the party leadership”.

“Note on elections in Nicaragua was not submitted to the party leadership. PT’s position in relation to any country is the defense of the self-determination of peoples, against external interference and respect for democracy, by the government and opposition. Our priority is to debate Brazil with the Brazilian people”, he wrote on social media.

prisoners or exiles

The electoral process in Nicaragua was also marked by the cancellation of three political parties that would form part of the opposition National Coalition and Citizen Alliance, as well as the arrest of 39 opposition leaders between May 28 and October 21 – seven of them aspiring to the presidency.

On the 12th, the Organization of American States (OAS) classified the election as “illegitimate”.

On Monday (22) the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned the arrest of opponents of Ortega’s government, such as former Nicaraguan ambassador Edgard Parrales.

Furthermore, the electoral process is questioned by the United States, the European Union and the United Nations as they consider that there are no conditions for fair, democratic and well observed elections.

According to the country’s official body, the Alliance Unida Nicaragua Triunfa, led by the Sandinista National Front, won the election with more than 75% of the votes.

Lula minimizes dictatorship and compares Ortega to Merkel

In a recent interview with newspaper El País, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) downplayed Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship in Nicaragua.

Lula compared the time when the dictator and German chancellor Angela Merkel are in power, but said that Ortega was wrong when he ordered the arrest of opponents.

“We have to defend the self-determination of peoples. You know, I can’t be cheering. Why can Angela Merkel stay in power for 16 years and Daniel Ortega not?”, Lula said.

“I cannot judge what happened in Nicaragua. In Brazil I was arrested”, said the former president. He stressed, however, that Ortega was wrong if he arrested opponents for not running in the election.