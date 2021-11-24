Quoted by Paulo Paixão, Boschilia did not receive a sequel

Gabriel Boschilia was mentioned by Paulo Paixão in the leaked audios that caused the departure of the Inter physical preparation coordinator. Called a “deceiver”, the 25-year-old is looking for an opportunity to be a streak in Diego Aguirre’s team, something he hasn’t been given throughout the season.

Recovered from a serious knee injury that required surgery in 2020, the midfielder was used in just 19 matches throughout the year and has not completed a single one.

The game that received the most time was against Athletico Paranaense, in the Arena da Baixada. There, Boschilia played for 75 minutes. But he didn’t reach the goal of having a sequence to recover the football he showed right after his arrival in Colorado.

With a total of 589 minutes divided into 19 opportunities, the athlete trained in São Paulo has an average of 31 minutes per game. In other words, it’s like leaving before the break.

The lack of opportunity to evolve should seal the fate away from Beira-Rio. Boschilia has already received surveys in the last transfer window, it was not negotiated, but at the turn of 2022 the tendency is for it to leave Porto Alegre.

About Paulo Paixão’s quote, just yesterday (22), the player, who has already faced many physical problems in his young career, responded and said that he “never cheated anyone” throughout his career.

During yesterday’s training (23), coach Diego Aguirre spoke with Boschilia and said that Paixão’s words do not reflect the opinion of the coaching staff. The coach reinforced that he trusts the athlete.

Boschilia is one of Inter’s players in today’s match (24), against Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro.