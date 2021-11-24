Rafael Ilha once again claims that there is a secret behind the death of Gugu Liberato | celebrities



Rafael Ilha says that the artistic world knows what happened on the occasion of Gugu Liberato’s death – Reproduction Internet

Published 11/24/2021 10:30 AM

Rio – Rafael Ilha once again stated, in an interview with Bruno Di Simone on ‘Na Real’, that there is a mystery behind the death of Gugu Liberato. The presenter died after suffering a fall at his home in the United States in 2019. At the time, there were several versions of the fall. Some versions reported that the presenter was looking for Christmas decorations in the attic and others claim that Gugu was trying to fix the air conditioner.

“Gugu doesn’t change the battery or the microphone. He doesn’t know. Let alone tinkering with an air conditioning system. There’s definitely something else. It could have been fatal, regardless of the situation. But to say the guy went upstairs? It wasn’t. There was a passionate situation there. Regardless of the situation, I know what it was, it was fatal,” said Rafael Ilha.

The former member of the Polegar group also stated that the “art world knows” what happened. “The art world knows. I was one of the first guys to know what really happened. I know some people in his family. Eventually justice arrives,” he fired.

Rafael also spoke about Gugu’s relationship with Thiago Salvático. “Everyone knew about his affair with Thiago Salvático. His family knew. Everyone knew that Gugu was bisexual while he was alive. Everyone knew. But no one ever released a note saying he was in I don’t know where with I don’t know who”.

This is the second time Rafael Ilha talks about the mysteries behind Gugu’s death. He also spoke about the subject last year in an interview with a podcast. “I think they could have told the truth. That’s all I think, it wouldn’t have been a problem. It was fatal, but I don’t think it’s fair. I went to the wake, talked to the family and I know he’s in a good place now, looking down from above, and that’s what matters. I’ll miss it!”, he said at the time.

“He was the best presenter in Brazil. At the time, he was! The most versatile guy, he would do anything, ‘A Fazenda’, ‘Family Exchange’, newspaper, talk show, ‘Canta Comigo’, everything”, finished.