Rafael Ilha points out the secret behind the death of Gugu Liberato: ‘It was a passionate situation’; watch

Once again, Rafael Ilha spoke publicly about the death of Gugu Liberato and contested the version given by the presenter’s family about the domestic accident that took the journalist’s life, in 2019. In an interview released this Wednesday (24th), on the channel from YouTube “Na Real”, the artist also stated that the artistic community would know the truth behind this story.

“Gugu does not change the battery or microphone. He does not know. The more you mess with an air conditioning system. There’s definitely something else. It could have been a fatality, regardless of the situation. But to say that the guy went up? It was not. It was a passionate situation there, that only Rose and her son (João Augusto Liberato) know. Regardless of the situation, which I know what it was, it was a fatality“, he fired. Ilha does not believe, however, that João Augusto would have the courage to tell the truth one day: “Only if someone threatens to tell“.

In the family’s version, Gugu had a domestic accident, falling from a height of four meters from the attic of their home in Orlando, USA, while making an air conditioning repair. “Most people in the art world know. I was one of the first guys to know what really happened. I know some people in his family. one hour justice arrives“, continued Rafael.

According to the winner of “A Fazenda 10”, everyone was aware of Liberato’s relationship with chef Thiago Salvático, who went public to talk about the relationship after the presenter’s death. They would have been together for eight years. “Everyone knew about his affair with Thiago Salvático. His family knew. Everyone knew that Gugu was bisexual while he was alive. Everyone knew. But no one ever released a note saying he was in I don’t know where with I don’t know who“, he pointed out.

Rafael had known Gugu for decades. The presenter was one of those responsible for launching him to stardom, through the group “Polegar”, which lasted between 1988 and 1997. Check out the interview:

Previous Disputes

This is not the first time that Ilha talks about this subject. In an interview with Rogério Vilela’s “Inteligência Ltda.” program, the former Polegar stated that he knew what had really happened in the case. “I don’t know why they gave this version. I think they could have told the truth. I just think that, it wouldn’t be a problem. It was a fatality, but I don’t think it’s fair. I went to the wake, talked to the family, and I know he’s in a good place now, looking down from above, and that’s what matters. I will miss it“he continued talking about his former boss.

“I know what really happened, and that wasn’t it. I hope that one day people will have the opportunity to know. When would Gugu arrive and say: ‘I’m going to change this lamp’? He never did that. Gugu doesn’t know how to change a light bulb. This did not happened. i know what happened“, said Rafael.

The singer was all praise for Gugu. “He was the best presenter in Brazil. At the moment, it was! The most versatile guy, the guy would do anything, ‘A Fazenda’, ‘Power Couple’, journalism, a talk show, ‘Canta Comigo’, everything’… I’ve known him since I was 11 years old, he was my professional reference“, stated Ilha. Watch the excerpt from 2:30 pm:

remember the sad loss

Gugu had his death confirmed, aged 60, on November 22, 2019, after spending two days hospitalized in an ICU. The presenter suffered a domestic accident, falling from a height of four meters, from the attic of the family home in Orlando, USA. Rushed to Orlando Health, Gugu was admitted to the scene with intracranial bleeding.

Due to the severity of the neurological injury, the presenter could not undergo any surgical procedure. As part of the North American protocols for this type of case, Liberato had to remain under observation for 48 hours, during which time the absence of brain activity was found. “Brain death was confirmed by Prof. Dr. Guilherme Lepski, a Brazilian neurosurgeon called by the family, who after seeing the images of the exams in detail, confirmed the irreversibility of the clinical condition in front of his mother Maria do Céu, the brothers Amandio Augusto and Aparecida Liberato, and the mother of their children, Rose Miriam Di Matteo”, detailed the official statement signed by the family.

At the time, the family authorized the donation of all organs, in response to the presenter’s wishes. The removal surgery was successfully performed at dawn on the 24th of November. With the gesture, Gugu would have benefited around 50 people. On the 30th of the same month, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo released the medical report on the domestic accident suffered by the presenter at his home.

According to the document, Gugu’s death took place on November 21, a day before the confirmation made by his press office. The doctors attested that there was “bruises on the head and neck, with periorbital ecchymosis on the right. Subarachnoid hemorrhage, right parietal bone fractures, right temple fractures and bilateral subdural hematomas”.

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding his death, and after examining the body, toxicological analysis, and reviewing the assessment of medical records, it is my opinion that the death of Antônio Liberato, a 60-year-old white male, who fell through his attic ceiling to the ground and was transported to the hospital afterwards, it is the result of a head trauma”, concluded Joshua D. Stephany, the medical examiner responsible for evaluating the presenter’s case.

In the fall, Gugu suffered a very strong impact on the ground, still yielding “bruises on the upper right chest, right side of the chest, upper left chest and left side chest and center of the chest”, an “fracture in the first lumbar vertebra” and “bruises on the left anterior thigh”. The presenter’s death reverberates until today, due to the legal dispute over his inheritance.