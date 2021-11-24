Rafael Ilha reveals the secret behind the death of Gugu Liberato: “The artistic world knows”

In an interview, Rafael Ilha insisted on the hypothesis that Gugu Liberato’s family hid the truth; Look

The singer Rafael Ilha returned to generate controversy when talking about the death of Gugu Liberato in a domestic accident in 2019. In an interview, he raised doubts about what actually happened.

“Gugu doesn’t change the battery or the microphone. He does not know. The more you mess with an air conditioning system. There’s definitely something else. It could have been a fatality, regardless of the situation. But to say that the guy went up? It was not. There was a passionate situation there. Regardless of the situation, which I know what it was, it was a fatality”, said the former Thumbe while being interviewed by Bruno Di Simone on ‘Na Real’.

He also said that the art scene knows what really happened.

“The art world knows. I was one of the first guys to know what really happened. I know some people in his family. One hour justice arrives”, declared.

Rafael Ilha also stated that everyone knew he was dating Thiago Salvático, who after the presenter’s death went public to talk about the relationship.

“Everyone knew about his affair with Thiago Salvático. His family knew. Everyone knew that Gugu was bisexual while he was alive. Everyone knew. But no one ever released a note saying he was in I don’t know where with I don’t know who.”

SECOND TIME

This is the second time that Rafael Ilha talks about the topic. Last year, he said that the version told by the family is not true. The revelations were aired on the podcast Inteligência Ltda.’, by Rogério Vilela.

“I think they could have told the truth. That’s all I think, it wouldn’t have been a problem. It was fatal, but I don’t think it’s fair. I went to the wake, talked to the family and I know he’s in a good place now, looking down from above, and that’s what matters. I’ll miss it!”, he stated that he still praised the professional. “He was the best presenter in Brazil. At the time, he was! The most versatile guy, he would do anything, ‘A Fazenda’, ‘Family Exchange’, newspaper, talk show, ‘Canta Comigo’, everything'”, he stated.