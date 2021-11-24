Rainer Cadete wins lawsuit against Record TV for defamation and receives damages

On air in ‘Secret Truths’, actor sued the network for defaming his career; Look

After being the target of defamation by the journalist’s blog Fabiola Reipert, the actor Rainer Cadet won a moral damages action against the Record TV. According to the splash, the decision was affirmed on Thursday (18), by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The compensation for the actor was set at R$35,000.

Between 2014 and 2016, Rainer Cadet claimed to have been the victim of “defamatory campaign” by the journalist Fabiola Reipert on his blog on the R7 portal.

The process claims that they are “offensive, vexatious materials that ridicule and violate their intimacy, insinuating that the author is homosexual and that he takes advantage of it to build his career.”

According to the action, in addition to these, other articles by the journalist were published: “they were published under the guise of humiliating and mocking the author (Rainer Cadete), without any criticism, praise or evidence about his career”.

Fabiola Reipert published on his blog about the actor from secret truths, texts hinting at his career: “got a girlfriend to appear in the media” is that “was highlighted in ‘Secret Truths’ for being nail and flesh with author Walcyr Carrasco.”

wanted by splash, the lawyer Ricardo Brajterman, he said: “My client is a complete and formidable artist, who deserves respect like any and every citizen. It is unacceptable that a portal that sells itself as being serious and ethical, invent and trumpet lies to gain an audience, defaming people of integrity and good reputation.”

WOW

The actor Rainer Cadet took advantage of a day off from recording Secret Truths 2 to enjoy a trail with none other than the son Pietro Cadet, 14 years old. The daddy and the heir went up to Pedra Bonita, in Rio de Janeiro, and made a very rare record in which they appear hugging each other.