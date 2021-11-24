Ranking appoints Bunge, by Gaspar, as the largest company in southern Brazil

On Thursday, the 18th, the Amanhã group and PwC Brasil awarded the 500 largest companies in the south of the country. For 31 years, the ranking has been carried out by the team. In all, 11 projects from Blumenau appear on the list, which is evaluated in the year 2020.

Bunge, by Gaspar, occupies the first place, with BRL 50.5 billion billed. The best place in Blumenau was Cia. Hering, occupying the 75th place in the ranking and sales of more than R$1.07 billion.

To assemble the ranking, the Weighted Value of Greatness (VPG) was used, created exclusively for the award. The index reflects, in a balanced way, the size and performance of companies, based on a calculation that considers the three large numbers in the balance sheet: equity (which has a weight of 50% in the calculation of the VPG), net income (40% ) and net income or loss (10%).

Almost all listed companies dropped in the ranking compared to the previous year. The exceptions were Electro Aço Altona, Companhia Hemmer, Silmaq and DBR Apparel, which did not appear in the ranking in 2019. See the ranking of Blumenauenses:

