Ravi dies in car accident after fight with Christian · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) may not have a happy ending in Um Lugar ao Sol. After an ugly argument with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), the good guy will suffer a serious car accident in the last chapter of the soap opera on TV Globo. He will even be taken to the hospital, but he will not resist and will die in Licia Manzo’s serial.

The boy’s ending is foreseen in the novel’s script, according to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the O Globo newspaper. However, there is still the possibility that the characters’ paths will change, as the actors recorded alternative endings involving deaths and choice of couples.

The plot entered the air already fully recorded. Um Lugar ao Sol will be on display for just over four months, with the end scheduled for March 2022, as anticipated by TV news. Lícia Manzo’s soap opera was shortened mainly because the dramaturgy director of the network feared that the story would be a failure.

Playback/TV Globo

Ravi will die after fight with Christian

In all, the story will have 107 original chapters on the air. It was predicted to have 155 — a cut of 48 chapters. Directed by Maurício Farias, the plot has as its central plot the change of identity of Christian, who usurps Renato’s place after his twin brother is murdered by drug dealers.

Christian’s best friend, Ravi is the only one who knows about the farce lived by his fellow orphanage in Goiânia. The boy recently had a child with Joy (Lara Tremouroux) and has struggled to raise the child alongside his wife.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

