Rebeca stays with Felipe and takes revenge for Túlio’s betrayal; see photo· TV news

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will get involved with Felipe (Gabriel Leone), boyfriend of her daughter’s best friend. The ex-model will take revenge for Tulio’s (Daniel Dantas) betrayals and will present him with a well-given horn. She will meet the boy by chance and will be surprised with a kiss on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Andrea Beltrão’s character is suspicious of her husband’s jumps, but doesn’t have the courage to ask for a divorce. She has already confided in Ilana (Mariana Lima) that she doesn’t feel ready to say goodbye to her youth, to her sick mother and, to top it off, to the man with whom she shared years of her life.

In scene that will aired this Friday (26) , Rebeca will travel at the last minute to Búzios (the coast of Rio de Janeiro) and decide to walk along the beach at night. Santiago’s favorite daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will then meet Felipe. The young man will invite her to a luau, and she will accept.

At the party, Bella’s boyfriend (Bruna Martins) will sing a song for Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) and take her away from her group of friends. He will pull her into an unexpected kiss, and she will respond.

In the story, Rebeca was delighted the first time she saw him and even imagined kissing the “young man”. Now, she will fulfill that wish.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

