referee says he would win Atlético-MG star in a fight

Also known in Brazil for his physique, referee Anderson Daronco became a meme after the game between Atlético-MG and São Paulo, in the third round of the Campeonato Brasileiro — a 1-0 victory for Galo. Netizens joked about the ‘shock’ ‘ between the referee and Hulk, a forward from the Minas Gerais team who also stands out for his strength.

Asked about a hypothetical physical clash against the striker of Galo, Daronco said that he would beat Hulk for taking advantage mainly at height — a characteristic that surprised the referee in his first meeting with the athlete from Atlético-MG.

About the jokes, Anderson Daronco said that he had expected this kind of repercussion since he learned of Hulk’s transfer to Brazilian football.

“[Na mão eu dou um pau no Hulk], Yes. Let me tell you something about this meme. I already knew this was going to happen. As soon as the Hulk transferred to Brazilian football, I thought: ‘The guys are going to invent some fun as soon as I whistle Atlético-MG’s first game’. And, by the way, it was an open network game. I even joked when the scale came out. I said to the little flags: ‘There. They’re going to invent fashion. In the first ball that we pass close to each other, something will come out in that direction'”, declared Anderson Daronco to the channel “Desimpedidos”, on YouTube.

“But I’m not a muggle. I waited, during the warm-up, that time we go through the tunnel, before the game, to enter the field. I thought: ‘I’ll pass by the guy, to see if I’m bigger.’ If I was bigger, I’d be by his side during the game and eventually it would show up. Now, if he was bigger, I’d run. Then, at the time of the game, I’ve seen it. Amaral [ex-Palmeiras e Corinthians]. He is short. Then I said: ‘I’m big’. Then, during the game, there was a situation that I insisted on staying together, just waiting for the meme. [Em termos de ‘bumbum’], I was going to lose big”, he added.