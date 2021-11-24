Renato Gaúcho frowns on goals from Fla and irritates the crowd







Renato Gaúcho after Vitinho’s goal for Flamengo Photo: Everton Pereira/Ofotografico / Gazeta Press

the relationship of Renato Gaucho like Guild it is very strong and is even present in a bronze statue in its honor, erected in 2019 on the club’s premises. Hence not celebrate the goals of Flamengo in the tie (2 to 2) against Tricolor, this Tuesday (23), in Porto Alegre, a gap opens up for a series of reactions and interpretations.

There are those who considered Renato’s gesture, at each goal by Vitinho in the derby, as a sign of respect for his trajectory at Grêmio. The images showed a strange and atypical expression on the part of the coach at the time his team scored the goals that kept Flamengo still with mathematical chances of conquering the Brazilian Nationals.

But this unanimity does not exist. On the contrary, on social networks, as soon as the match ended in Porto Alegre, on channels and profiles of red-black fans, what was seen most was criticism of Renato Gaúcho’s attitude.

“If he frowns when his team celebrates a goal, he sends a clear message that he is not satisfied with Flamengo’s victory and that he seems more concerned about freeing Grêmio from relegation”, commented [email protected], on Instagram. “It’s difficult to understand Renato. He’s in Fla and the way he reacted was disrespectful to us flamenguists”, added [email protected]ça, in the same discussion group.

There have been countless comments on this line on YouTube channels that have hundreds of thousands of subscribers, such as Paparazzo Rubro-Negro and Flazoeiro. A good part said they even understood their condition as a Grêmio idol, but that did not justify their apathy at the time of Flamengo’s goals, mainly because the match was decisive for the team to dream of the title.