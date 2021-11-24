Rescued little dog who had her legs amputated receives prostheses

In December 2020, the dog Monika was found missing part of each of her four legs, abandoned in a forest in Plastunovskaya, Russia.

Months after veterinarians opined that she should be euthanized, Monika went back to walking with the help of four titanium prostheses that were funded with money raised from a cow.

The surgery was performed by veterinarian Sergei Gorshkov, from Novosibirsk, who has helped 37 animals with prostheses since 2015. “I don’t think we were very optimistic. [após a operação], she started to get up and walk around the clinic, going through each room,” the professional told CNN, who believes Monika will soon be living a normal life.

Image: Rostislav Netisov/AFP

After being found by village workers, the little dog was rescued by two animal rescue volunteers, Marina Gapich and Alla Leonkina. They suspected that Monika had been abused and immediately took her to a veterinary hospital, where she had her paws amputated and received a blood transfusion.

The veterinarians’ orientation, however, was to sacrifice the little dog, but they disagreed with the professionals’ opinion and dedicated themselves to finding a way to help Monika.

Veterinarian Sergei Gorshkov with Monika Image: Rostislav Netisov/AFP

The two volunteers contacted Sergei Gorshkov, who accepted the case. Through a virtual kitty, both managed to raise 400,000 rubles, just over R$30,200, to pay for the surgery.

The prostheses were manufactured on a 3D printer in Troitstk, a city near Moscow, and were finished at Tomsk Polytechnic University. For now, Monika is still recovering from the procedure in Novosibirsk, but Marina Gapich has said that she and Leonkina will not leave the dog in the city after the treatment ends.

Image: Rostislav Netisov/AFP

“We are her caregivers, we are responsible for her,” Marina told CNN. She also revealed that she is in contact with an animal behavior expert in London to continue helping Monika’s recovery.