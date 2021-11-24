Reservations at Palmeiras spoil the party of the powerful and millionaire Atlético. 2 to 2 – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

Atlético Mineiro stumbled on the nerves and race of the reserves at Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque. And he sweated blood to tie the game 2-2. But the leader of the Brazilian Championship benefited from Flamengo’s draw against Grêmio. And he kept eight safe points away in first place.

Faced with so much haste, the draw ended up being an acceptable result. Because there is one round less, only four for the team from Cuca to confirm the national title, after 50 years. But it is clear that the psychological side, the desire to anticipate winning the Brazilian Nationals needs to be mastered.

The result prevented the club from celebrating the title on Sunday, at Mineirão, with a victory against Fluminense, as was desired.

Palmeira reserves, on the other hand, have reason to be proud. They were better than the powerful millionaire Athletic cast. They were much more effective than Abel Ferreira’s own holders against the feared opponent. Wesley, mainly, won important points for the Libertadores final.

The tie at 2-2 had the immense right of questioning from Anaderson Daronco, in relation to the second goal. Hulk kicked, Nacho Fernandez was offside, in the trajectory of the ball, in front of Jailson. Everything indicated that the bid was irregular. Daronco confirmed the goal.

On Saturday, Palmeiras had an identical move, with a shot by Patrick de Paula, who came in, against Fortaleza. But it was ruled out, because Gustavo Gómez was in the direction of the ball, offside, hindering goalkeeper Marcelo Boek.

“Palmeiras is a very strong team, even if they don’t play with their usual starters. There is the issue of (artificial) grass, which we are not used to. It is a little tough and much faster.

“But what brought us here, in the leadership, was our work, our humility, our commitment. It will be like that until (the Brazilian) ends. When it’s time to shout ‘It’s champion’, it will be at the right time. keep working, focused, so that this happens as soon as possible”, said, resigned, Hulk.

The match started 30 minutes after the start of Grêmio and Flamengo, which added drama to the match. Abel Ferreira scaled his reserves, preserving the main team for the Libertadores final. He himself, suspended, was off the bench. His assistant, João Martins, commanded the team.

While Cuca had all its holders. But the technician’s haste was evident. And passed on to your players. The coach and the Minas Gerais team let themselves get carried away by their nerves. And they messed up too much. Passes, marking, compression, intensity. Atlético was unrecognizable.

The Palmeiras reserves, disentangled, managed to equal the game, fight on equal terms as the leader and virtual Brazilian champion.

And they ended up making a frantic match.

In the first half, Wesley had already made Everson make a good defense, but in the 27th minute, receiving a great pass from Veron, he did what he wanted with Guga, and hit cross, with no chance of defense. Palm trees 1 to 0.

Cuca’s reaction was to advance the appointment. His players were irritated, annoyed at the chance of losing the match. On minute 35, Jailson, a great goalkeeper, failed to hit a shot by Guilherme Arana. The ball was left for Zaracho to tie. 1 to 1.

The break came, with the best Palmeiras reserves.

Keno returned in place of Diego Costa, a great player, but who lost his concentration arguing with the boy Renan. Palmeiras had the chance to score with a penalty. Danilo Barbosa kicked, Junior Alonso had his arms open. Penalty Patrick de Paula introduced himself to collect. He hit very hard, but Everson made an excellent save in the left corner, on 10 minutes.

A minute later, showing how cruel football can be, Eveson fails badly in the corner kick. And Deyverson headed for the 2-1, Palmeiras.