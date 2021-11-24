Resident Evil Village voted game of the year at the Golden Joystick Awards • Eurogamer.pt

PS5 wins best hardware award.
Capcom has captured its first grand prize for Resident Evil Village.
During the Golden Joystick Awards, Capcom’s title won several titles, including Game of the Year, and triumphed over other big names such as Metroid Dread or Deathloop. This second received the title of Critics’ Choice for Game of the Year.
Resident Evil Village won 4 awards, including best performance for Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, while Capcom also received Studio of the Year award.
Housemarque was chosen for its achievements in Returnal and the innovation achieved in that title, while Psychonauts 2 was voted best game for Xbox consoles.
Here is the list of titles and winners:
- Best Storytelling – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two
- Best Audio – Resident Evil: Village
- Best Visual Design – Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Best expansion – Ghost of Tsushima: Iki
- Best Mobile Game – League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best gaming hardware – PS5
- Best Indie – Death’s Door
- Studio of the Year – Capcom
- Best Performance – Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)
- Innovation Award – Housemarque
- Best Community – Final Fantasy 14
- Still to Play Prize – Final Fantasy 14
- Best PC Game of the Year – Hitman 3
- Best Nintendo Game of the Year – Metroid Dread
- Best Xbox Game of the Year – Psychonauts 2
- Best PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village
- Most Desired Game – Elden Ring
- Critics’ Choice – Deathloop
- Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village
- Best Hardware Ever – PC
- Best game of all time – Dark Souls