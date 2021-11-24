Resident Evil Village voted game of the year at the Golden Joystick Awards • Eurogamer.pt

Capcom has captured its first grand prize for Resident Evil Village.

During the Golden Joystick Awards, Capcom’s title won several titles, including Game of the Year, and triumphed over other big names such as Metroid Dread or Deathloop. This second received the title of Critics’ Choice for Game of the Year.

Resident Evil Village won 4 awards, including best performance for Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, while Capcom also received Studio of the Year award.

Housemarque was chosen for its achievements in Returnal and the innovation achieved in that title, while Psychonauts 2 was voted best game for Xbox consoles.

Here is the list of titles and winners: