‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ opens at just 29% on RT; Check out the reviews!

The adaptation ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City‘ is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but it seems to have not fulfilled its promise to revitalize the franchise.

At the Rotten Tomatoes, the production only went sour 29% approval, with grade 5/10 based on 7 reviews until now. Experts criticized the exaggerated presence of fan service, in addition to characterizing the film as without personality.

Check out the main comments:

“The director and screenwriter Johannes Roberts delivers a series of fan-services, but with a narrative without cohesion and with few scares” – Variety.

“It’s the franchise’s first assistable entry. For the first time, we don’t envy the lucky people who get killed by zombies” – New York Post.

“While game fans will love the loyalty to the games, this approach has its own flaws” – Digital Spy.

“A reboot totally lacking the visual distinction or personality that turned predecessors into intriguing uncut diamonds” – AV Club.

“‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ it has a lot of blood, but nothing scary or imaginative” – Culture Mix.

The feature will be released in national cinemas at December 2nd.

The production will adapt the story of the first two games and, like the original, will take place in 1998 and will feature the events of Raccoon City being surrounded by zombies. Both Spencer Mansion and the Raccoon City Police Department will appear in the film.

The feature received the high Rated-R rating (for over 17s) for “strong bloody violence, and adult language”.

The cast also has Kaya Scodelario like Claire Redfield, Tom Hopper like Albert Wesker, advance game like Leon and lily gao like Ada Wong, Neal McDonough like William Birkin), Chad Rock like Richard Aiken and Donal Log like Brad Vickers.

In addition to driving, Roberts sign the script next to greek russian (‘Mortal Kombat 2021’).

Since Capcom released the title that inaugurated the survival horror genre in 1996, ‘Resident Evil’ has become one of the most successful game franchises of all time, with over 100 million games sold worldwide. With nearly 25 years of history, the series has gone far beyond video games and gained film adaptations, in addition to having inspired attractions in theme parks. With six films produced by Constantin Film, ‘Resident Evil’ it has raised more than $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the most profitable video game-based saga on the market.