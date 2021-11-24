Rico and Sthe may have serious health problems

Despite being inside a reality show in a confinement, the pedestrians of ‘The Farm 13’ they continue to take their medicine from some continuous treatment and are also not immune to developing any kind of illness. Thereby, Sthe Matos and Rich Melquiades they may have serious health problems.

Last week, Sthefane Matos revealed having felt a lump in her breast and showed it to Rico and Aline Mineiro, who were concerned about their colleague’s health.

With the influencer’s permission, Rico touched the part of Sthefane’s breast and became worried. “Don’t worry, do you, Stefane? You have to look at this, it looks like a big bean seed,” said Rico.

Aline also felt the lump and considered some problem with the silicone, as Sthe has implants in her breasts, but that she would have to undergo tests to see if this is not something more serious.

“You have to do an ultrasound. You have to see, Teté, don’t let it. This is very important”, advised the ex-panicat.

As for Rico, the man from Alagoas revealed that he was having a hard time urinating, needing to exert a lot of strength to do so. He spoke with some colleagues to find out if this could be a urinary tract infection.

Solange, Arcrebiano and Sthefane Matos passed on some of the characteristics of a urinary infection and Rico revealed what he was feeling.

“I feel like peeing 24 hours a day, but when I get to the bathroom, I just drop a few drops. I have to work really hard to piss. It doesn’t hurt, but the pee channel is burning. I’m in the mood to pee, but there’s no pee here anymore. But the pee isn’t too yellow as Aline said, it’s normal”, he said.

Thereby, Solange Gomes and Sthand they considered that it could be a urinary infection or even cystitis.

O the flux got in touch with Record TV, which revealed that it will not comment on the matter.

In conversation with Sthe’s and Rico Melquiades’ advisors, the peoa’s advisor has not yet responded to our requests. With the comedian’s assistance, the production of the program told him that he only had “abdominal pains”.

They also added that “Rico has had similar problems outside the house, as he doesn’t drink a lot of water and has had difficulties urinating”, believing that it must be something similar and not an infection.

However, earlier this afternoon, Rico revealed that he had spoken with the production and confirmed that he has a urinary tract infection.

“Guys, tell the girls something here, mainly, right… Sthefane said that urinary tract infections are also transmitted by transmission. I always lift the lid of the toilet to pee, but to prevent it, you should always use alcohol in gel”, he said.

Bil also questioned whether the diagnosis was confirmed and the man from Alagoas confirmed that it was.

