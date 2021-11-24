Rico detonates Sthe Matos for complaining about Mileide for Bil

by

In the kitchen of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Rico Melquiades confessed to being with Sthe Matos’ snotty anger with Mileide Mihaile for not having saved Bil Araújo from the countryside in the dynamics of the remaining one.

“Now I’m rancid, not rancid, by Sthefane’s attitude,” Rico complained, referring to how angry Arcrebiano had taken to the spotlight. “I went into the room and she didn’t look me in the face,” lamented Marina Ferrari.

The comedian complained that the digital influencer is finding herself the owner of the game and prophesied that Bil Araújo will harm her soon. “She thinks she’s the smart one, the wimp? Everything she frowns, everything she gets angry, that’s not how things work here, no. It’s not how she wants it, no. Boring stuff, nothing to do. Mileide it was fair, she saved whoever saved her. Each one, saw it. Now you’re going to save whoever Sthefane wants her to save?”, he detonated.

He leaves. All this love for Bil, when he can, he’ll be here, look [apontando para o bumbum]… The guys aren’t watching. As soon as he can, he’s going to kick her ass. Rich Melquiades.

Aline Mineiro agreed with Rico pointing out that there are participants who play thinking alone.

It’s save yourself whoever you can.

Without a word of mouth, Rico also pointed out that he will pull Sthe Matos if he goes to a farm with the power to pull the pawn from the stall.

He always thinks about him. Mileide did it perfectly, congratulations. If one day I was in the countryside, I would pull Sthefane even though she has engagement on Instagram… She is very consistent. I told her to be happy that she’s in the top 10

“I told her to hit her chest and be grateful,” said Aline Mineiro.

