Rico nominates MC Gui for the tenth farm

In the tenth swidden formation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), farmer Rico Melquiades appointed MC Gui to the hot seat, citing the disagreements he had with the funk player.

The man from Alagoas began his vote by saying that he had a big disagreement with Dayane last week, but that he wouldn’t “waste” his nomination with the girl, because she “is a target of everyone in the house”. Rico said the same about Arcrebiano.

“He is never voted on. He only went to the farm at the time I indicated it”, he justified.

In saying that MC Gui would be the nominee, Rico said that his choice was “obvious”.

He and I have spent the entire show having disagreements. It’s that famous catchphrase: ‘Our saint here in the game didn’t hit’. If I don’t recommend MC Gui, he won’t go to the countryside. Rich Melquiades

The comedian concluded his speech by saying that he, Dayane and Gui Araujo are targets of the house and that the other workers will not go to the farm if they are not indicated by the farmer, as they do not receive votes from the other participants.

The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat

1 / 10 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Play/RecordTV two / 10 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 10 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Play/RecordTV 4 / 10 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 10 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden Play/Playplus 6 / 10 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with a farmer’s hat Play/Playplus 7 / 10 7th farmer: Sthe Matos The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer Play/Playplus 8 / 10 8th farmer: Marina Ferrari The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test Play/Playplus 9 / 10 9th farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the farmer’s tenth test Play/PlayPlus 10 / 10 10th farmer: rich The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades returns to headquarters and celebrates victory in the farmer’s tenth test Play/PlayPlus