Rico nominates MC Gui for the tenth farm

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

11/23/2021 23:25Updated on 11/23/2021 23:34

In the tenth swidden formation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), farmer Rico Melquiades appointed MC Gui to the hot seat, citing the disagreements he had with the funk player.

The man from Alagoas began his vote by saying that he had a big disagreement with Dayane last week, but that he wouldn’t “waste” his nomination with the girl, because she “is a target of everyone in the house”. Rico said the same about Arcrebiano.

“He is never voted on. He only went to the farm at the time I indicated it”, he justified.

In saying that MC Gui would be the nominee, Rico said that his choice was “obvious”.

He and I have spent the entire show having disagreements. It’s that famous catchphrase: ‘Our saint here in the game didn’t hit’. If I don’t recommend MC Gui, he won’t go to the countryside. Rich Melquiades

The comedian concluded his speech by saying that he, Dayane and Gui Araujo are targets of the house and that the other workers will not go to the farm if they are not indicated by the farmer, as they do not receive votes from the other participants.

