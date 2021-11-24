Riemann Hypothesis Explained by Physics

computer

Physics needs Mathematics for almost everything – but no one imagined that the opposite could also be true.

Riemann Hypothesis

The fact that mathematics provides physics with the right language to formulate the laws of nature is in the very logic of things.

But the possibility that physics provides the key to understanding a genuine mystery of mathematics is, on the contrary, a very unusual and extraordinary fact.

But what seems to be happening now, for the first time.

At the center of attention is the famous Riemann Hypothesis – or Riemann Conjecture – one of the most famous problems in mathematics.

In 1859, the German mathematician Bernhard Riemann [1826-1866] published an article that would change the history of mathematics. The article was concerned with the mystery of prime numbers and the possibility of predicting their enigmatic distribution with surprising accuracy.

Infinite zeros along a vertical line

“At the heart of Riemann’s argument was a conjecture, which he was unable to prove, about the location of an infinite number of zeros in the complex plane of a particular function known as the Riemann function. These zeros seem to magically line up along the way. It is a vertical line with an abscissa exactly equal to 1/2, and so far no one has been able to understand the reason for such an incredible regularity,” explained Giuseppe Mussardo, from the International School of Advanced Studies in Italy.

Now he and his colleague Andr Leclair have shown that there is an extremely elegant explanation for the alignment of zeros along the 1/2 axis of the Riemann function – as well as for infinitely similar functions, the so-called Dirichlet functions.

According to the pair, this distribution is ultimately due to a totally unexpected reason: the presence of a chaotic movement and the laws of probability that govern this movement.

In fact, Mussardo and Leclair proved the existence of a Brownian motion hidden behind all these infinite functions.

It’s a surprising twist, a kind of reciprocity, or symmetry in knowledge: Not long ago, physicists showed that the wave function, which explains atomic and subatomic particles, is a mathematics that has become reality. Now mathematicians have shown that a random movement of particles explains the presence of a pattern in mathematics.

Brownian motion statistics explain the infinite zeros in the prime number plot.

Brownian motion explaining Riemann’s hypothesis

Brownian motion, a key phenomenon in statistical mechanics, is explained for the first time by Albert Einstein in 1906, the chaotic and disordered motion of the atoms of a gas due to the extremely high frequency of their collisions.

In Brownian motion, 1/2 is the universal exponent that governs how atoms spread out over time, an incredibly robust exponent due to the probabilistic laws discovered by Carl Friedrich Gauss [1777-1855], part of his famous central limit theorem (When the size of a sample increases, the sampling distribution of its mean comes closer and closer to a normal distribution, or Gaussian distribution).

“Our hypothesis about the Brownian nature of the Riemann conjecture, supported by a series of probabilistic results that we proved in Number Theory, was accompanied by a smooth and extremely accurate statistical analysis done along the infinite sequence of prime numbers, a real feat that kept us busy for about three years,” said Mussardo.

“The fact that the explanation of Riemann’s conjecture comes from physics, that is, from statistical mechanics, and the surprising connections of this field with a genuinely mathematical subject, such as the theory of numbers, reveals at the same time the great unity of scientific knowledge and , at the same time, increases our amazement at such a profound fact,” concluded the duo in being an article.

Indeed, mathematicians and physicists will delight in this work, but its deeper implications will likely lie with the philosophy of science.

