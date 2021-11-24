Rio faces Influenza outbreak; know the symptoms that can be confused with Covid-19

RIO — With symptoms similar to Covid-19, Influenza is a respiratory virus that has a transmission similar to the coronavirus. Last week, Rio is experiencing a sudden increase in cases of Influenza A which, according to the municipal health department, is already considered an outbreak of the disease. Therefore, it reinforces that the flu vaccine is still available to the entire population at Family Clinics and at health posts in the city, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The immunizing agent is being offered to everyone (except for children under six months of age) and can be applied on the same day as the vaccination against Covid-19. During the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, however, the secretariat had determined an interval of two weeks between the two immunizers.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, the vaccination coverage of the target group of the flu vaccination campaign was only 57% of the population. Despite the official closing of the campaign in August, as long as there are immunizers, it will be possible to be vaccinated against Influenza in the public health system.

— We have about 400 thousand doses of the flu vaccine in the municipal health units, which is enough for us to vaccinate for a long period. We will only request more doses from the Ministry of Health if necessary, which, at least, does not yet appear to be. We never expect an outbreak of flu at this time of year, because this is a characteristic of the winter months, but it was also to be expected that, when there was a drop in Covid cases, another respiratory disease could reappear: we had very few cases of Influenza in the last two years, which indicates that we still have many people susceptible to the disease – Soranz said.

He also explained that no evidence was found that there are side effects when the vaccines for Covid-19 and Influenza are conjugated and that, therefore, the protocol of the paste to make a 15-day interval between the two immunizers was abolished.

— We still don’t have consolidated data on how many tests were positive for Influenza in the last week, we are working with samples. But less than 3% of the cases tested in this period were positive for Covid-19. The main strategy to contain the spread is to vaccinate against the flu: despite being less lethal than Covid, it deserves all the attention, especially for groups that tend to have more severe symptoms, such as children up to six years old, pregnant women and the elderly – he concluded the secretary.

There are two main forms of contamination. The first, directly, occurs when having contact with secretions in the airways of someone who is contaminated by talking, sneezing or coughing. There are also possibilities of contamination indirectly, when touching contaminated surfaces and putting the hands to the eyes, mouths and nose.

Influenza Symptoms

Fever;

Headache;

Pain in muscles;

Chills;

Weakness;

Dry cough;

Sore throat;

Sneezing and runny nose;

Dyspnea (shortness of breath)

The infectologist Tânia Vergara explains that without the test it is impossible to distinguish whether the person with symptoms is contaminated with Covid-19 or another respiratory virus. The president of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the State of Rio de Janeiro still says that the precautions are the same: prefer airy environments, use of masks and hand hygiene.

— The correct thing is to adopt what happens in Asian countries, for example. In cases of symptoms, prefer to stay at home and, if you go out, use the mask. The symptoms are very similar, so look for a public health facility to get tested for Covid-19

The list of priority influenza groups is vast. Includes children, pregnant women, postpartum women, indigenous peoples, health workers, the elderly, teachers, people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities, truck drivers, collective road transport workers, port workers, members of the security forces and the Army, employees of the prison system, young people from 12 to 21 years old under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty

race for assistance

A resident of Copacabana, Miriam Cavalcante went to the health center on Rua Siqueira Campos to get vaccinated after learning about the increase in cases of flu in the newspapers.

— I heard that there is an outbreak of Influenza in Rocinha and other places, and that the UPAs are already full too. I was on schedule for the Covid immunization, so I ended up not getting the flu shot. My daughter and granddaughter had the flu recently and were very ill, with more than 40 degrees of fever, and 15 days in bed. If they, who are younger, got sick, I need to take precautions – said the 65-year-old.

After spending Monday crowded with people with suspected flu-like illness in search of care, the situation is repeated today at the UPA in Rocinha, but to a lesser degree. This Tuesday afternoon, some people were gathered at the entrance to the unit, complaining of symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, such as headache, body pain, chills, fever, malaise and cold. The city explains that, in the last week, there was an increase in positive results for Influenza A (flu) in samples collected in health facilities.

Despite being emptier than on Monday afternoon, some patients were still waiting for care outside the UPA in Rocinha around 13:00. One of them was the resident Pamela de Melo, who expected to be assisted because she had pain in her body and headache, cough, shortness of breath and fever. Symptoms persist for a week.

– Shortness of breath was the first symptom, but yesterday I started to feel a fever of 39 degrees. In my family, everyone got this flu. We did tests for Covid yesterday at Gávea, but they came back negative. Now, I’m going to try to test for flu – detailed the domestic.

While Pamela awaited treatment at the UPA, merchant Marilene Costa had just received her negative result for Covid. Since Sunday, she claims to feel a lot of pain in the body, head and throat.

“The symptoms started Sunday. My throat is very sore and the doctor says it’s the flu – said the old woman.

Although there are more reports of cases of Influenza A in Rocinha, cariocas from other regions of Rio also say they have symptoms of the disease. After having cold symptoms since this Monday morning, Gustavo de Melo, a Tijuca resident, went to a health center in the neighborhood to get tested for Covid on Tuesday. The result was negative and the health professional who attended him said that the suspicion was of Influenza. Confirmation of diagnosis comes out in three days.

“Yesterday (Monday), when I woke up, I realized I had lost my appetite, which made me worried thinking I was with Covid. Over the course of the day, it got worse: headache, nausea, stomachache, runny nose and chills. I spent the night very badly. Today, I went to the clinic and the doctor prescribed me an expectorant, an analgesic and a nasal spray. Now, I await the test result for Influenza – said the 28-year-old systems analyst.

The same happened with Gustavo Gama, a resident of Cachambi, who went to a post in Méier this Tuesday.

— I’ve been feeling soft for three or four days, with a headache, a runny nose, and my eyes watering a lot. I stopped by the clinic to seek care and they informed me that it was the flu. I found it strange because I’ve already taken the two doses of Covid’s vaccine and I’ve even caught the disease. The symptoms are very similar, I just haven’t lost my sense of smell – detailed the engineer.