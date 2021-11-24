Rio finds out if there is an influenza outbreak in the city; know the symptoms that can be confused with Covid-19

RIO — With symptoms similar to Covid-19, Influenza is a respiratory virus that also has a transmission similar to the coronavirus. In the last week, Rio is experiencing a sudden increase in Influenza A cases in the city and, therefore, the municipal health department “is investigating to confirm the existence of the outbreak, determine its magnitude, the epidemiological profile of the cases and confirm the agent responsible etiological”.

The city also reinforces that the flu vaccine is still available to the entire population at Family Clinics and at health posts in the city, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Search in UPAS:Symptoms provoke a race to health units in Rio

The immunizing agent is being offered to everyone (except for children under six months of age) and can be applied on the same day as the vaccination against Covid-19. During the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, however, the secretariat had determined an interval of two weeks between the two immunizers.

There are two main forms of contamination. The first, directly, occurs when having contact with secretions in the airways of someone who is contaminated by talking, sneezing or coughing. There are also possibilities of indirect contamination, when touching contaminated surfaces and holding hands to eyes, mouths and nose

Influenza Symptoms

Fever;

Headache;

Pain in muscles;

Chills;

Weakness;

Dry cough;

Sore throat;

Sneezing and runny nose;

Dyspnea (shortness of breath)

Vaccination:For the first time during the pandemic, Rio does not record deaths by Covid-19

The infectologist Tânia Vergara explains that without the test it is impossible to distinguish whether the person with symptoms is contaminated with Covid-19 or another respiratory virus. The president of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the State of Rio de Janeiro still says that the precautions are the same: prefer airy environments, use of masks and hand hygiene.

— The correct thing is to adopt what happens in Asian countries, for example. In cases of symptoms, prefer to stay at home and, if you go out, use the mask. The symptoms are very similar, so look for a public health facility to get tested for Covid-19

Podcasts

To the point The Data Leakage Epidemic and Tips Against Scams



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s marriage to PL is doomed to fail



Malu is ON Tabata Amaral: ‘Enem 2021 is already the most elitist in history’



CBN Panorama Discussion of the PEC of Precatório before voting; Investigations into deaths in favelas in RJ; tragedy in bulgaria





Influenza vaccine coverage is only 49% in the state

According to the State Health Department of Rio, the vaccination coverage of the target group of the flu vaccination campaign was only 49% of the population. Despite the official closing of the campaign, as long as there are immunizing agents, it is possible to be vaccinated against Influenza in the public health system.

Pandemic: Rio plans to end the application of reinforcement in the adult population in July 2022

The list of priority influenza groups is vast. Includes children, pregnant women, postpartum women, indigenous peoples, health workers, the elderly, teachers, people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities, truck drivers, collective road transport workers, port workers, members of the security forces and the Army, employees of the prison system, young people from 12 to 21 years old under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty

Symptoms caused rush for assistance

A resident of Copacabana, Miriam Cavalcante went to the health center on Rua Siqueira Campos to get vaccinated after learning about the increase in cases of flu in the newspapers.

— I heard that there is an outbreak of Influenza in Rocinha and other places, and that the UPAs are already full too. I was on schedule for the Covid immunization, so I ended up not getting the flu shot. My daughter and granddaughter had the flu recently and were very ill, with more than 40 degrees of fever, and 15 days in bed. If they, who are younger, got sick, I need to take precautions – said the 65-year-old.

After spending Monday crowded with people with suspected flu-like illness in search of care, the situation is repeated today at the UPA in Rocinha. This Tuesday afternoon, dozens of people were gathered at the entrance to the unit, complaining of symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, such as headache, body pain, chills, fever, malaise and cold. The city explains that, in the last week, there was an increase in positive results for Influenza A (flu) in samples collected in health facilities.

Covid-19: Rio plans to end the application of reinforcement in the adult population in July 2022

Despite being emptier than on Monday afternoon, some patients were still waiting for care outside the UPA in Rocinha around 13:00. One of them was the resident Pamela de Melo, who expected to be assisted because she had pain in her body and headache, cough, shortness of breath and fever. Symptoms persist for a week.

– Shortness of breath was the first symptom, but yesterday I started to feel a fever of 39 degrees. In my family, everyone got this flu. We did tests for Covid yesterday at Gávea, but they came back negative. Now, I’m going to try to test for flu – detailed the domestic.

While Pamela awaited treatment at the UPA, merchant Marilene Costa had just received her negative result for Covid. Since Sunday, she claims to feel a lot of pain in the body, head and throat.

“The symptoms started Sunday. My throat is very sore and the doctor says it’s the flu – said the old woman.

Although there are more reports of cases of Influenza A in Rocinha, cariocas from other regions of Rio also say they have symptoms of the disease. After having cold symptoms since this Monday morning, Gustavo de Melo, a Tijuca resident, went to a health center in the neighborhood to get tested for Covid on Tuesday. The result was negative and the health professional who attended him said that the suspicion was of Influenza, and the test result comes out in three days.

‘Tide Vaccine’: Fiocruz points to 42.4% effectiveness with a dose of Astrazeneca; protection goes up after 40 days

“Yesterday (Monday), when I woke up, I realized I had lost my appetite, which made me worried thinking I was with Covid. Over the course of the day, it got worse: headache, nausea, stomachache, runny nose and chills. I spent the night very badly. Today, I went to the clinic and the doctor prescribed me an expectorant, an analgesic and a nasal spray. Now, I await the test result for Influenza – said the 28-year-old systems analyst.