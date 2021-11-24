https://br.sputniknews.com/20211123/riscos-de-asteroide-colidir-com-terra-sao-revelados-pela-nasa-20240624.html

Risks of asteroid colliding with Earth are revealed by NASA

Scientists have identified approximately 40% of potentially dangerous asteroids, whose size exceeds 140 meters. 11.23.2021, Sputnik Brazil

On the eve of the launch of the planetary defense mission DART, aimed at redirecting asteroids, NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen published an article assuring humanity that no known asteroids threaten life on our planet for at least the next hundred years. “On a small scale, this happens all the time, creating fascinating shooting stars that we see in the night sky”, but “of the more than a million known asteroids, we know that none will approach for at least the next hundred years” assured the NASA administrator. “NASA constantly watches the sky and has identified approximately 40% of potentially dangerous asteroids over 140 meters in size, however none of them are likely to affect our planet, including the binary system [na astronomia, refere-se a dois objetos astronômicos que se encontram tão próximo um do outro que estão ligados por sua força gravitacional] selected for the first asteroid redirection test”, according to a study published in The Earth Observation Portal. The DART mission is scheduled for Wednesday (24), and it is the first planetary defense test mission in the world, aiming deflect the orbit of the small lunar asteroid Dimorphos.

