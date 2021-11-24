Road strike may be triggered in Grande BH if there is no agreement – General

BH highways suspended the strike after an agreement between the parties and the promise of a new proposal made by the companies (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

According to information from the general secretary of the Workers Union of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (STRRMBH), Webert de Paula Agostinho, during an assembly this Tuesday afternoon (23/11), held at the STRRMBH headquarters, the employers made proposals adjustments in salaries and benefits that were not accepted by the category.

It is worth noting that STRRMBH is responsible for the cities of Sabar, Pedro Leopoldo, Vespasiano, Santa Luzia, Confins, Ribeiro das Neves, So Jos da Lapa and Lagoa Santa. However, the ongoing deliberations also impact the municipalities of Betim, Contagem, Brumadinho, Itana, Sete Lagoas and Esmeraldas. READ TAMBM: ‘Conta no closure’: bus companies see ‘collapse’, and union rebates

In view of the impasse, a new round of negotiations was scheduled for next Thursday (11/25). “If the union and employers do not reach an agreement, a strike will be triggered after 72 hours”, explains Webert de Paula.

Also according to the secretary general of STRRMBH, employers proposed a 5% increase in salary in January and another 4% in March. The food ticket would also undergo a 5% readjustment in January and another 4% in March. In relation to the supplementary supplement, an increase of 15% in January and a further 5% after two months was proposed. All offers from employers were refused.

Following the same demands that started the strike movement in the state capital, workers ask for a salary readjustment of 9% (INPC plus losses from recent years), a meal ticket of R$ 800, payment of the ticket in case of medical leave , removal of the bank of hours and the 2019 and 2020 salary bonus.

The removal of the free pass limitation, maintenance of the free pass for the distance and improvements in the health plan are also part of the negotiation.