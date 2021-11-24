Road strike may be triggered in Grande BH if there is no agreement – General

According to information from the general secretary of the Workers Union of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (STRRMBH), Webert de Paula Agostinho, during an assembly this Tuesday afternoon (23/11), held at the STRRMBH headquarters, the employers made proposals adjustments in salaries and benefits that were not accepted by the category.
READ TAMBM: ‘Conta no closure’: bus companies see ‘collapse’, and union rebates
In view of the impasse, a new round of negotiations was scheduled for next Thursday (11/25). “If the union and employers do not reach an agreement, a strike will be triggered after 72 hours”, explains Webert de Paula.
The food ticket would also undergo a 5% readjustment in January and another 4% in March. In relation to the supplementary supplement, an increase of 15% in January and a further 5% after two months was proposed. All offers from employers were refused.
Following the same demands that started the strike movement in the state capital, workers ask for a salary readjustment of 9% (INPC plus losses from recent years), a meal ticket of R$ 800, payment of the ticket in case of medical leave , removal of the bank of hours and the 2019 and 2020 salary bonus.
The removal of the free pass limitation, maintenance of the free pass for the distance and improvements in the health plan are also part of the negotiation.