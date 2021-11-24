Roberto Carlos has a broken-down car on the street when he leaves without gas; watch

Singer was on his way to the studio to rehearse Globo’s special year-end when the vehicle crashed.

The singer Roberto Carlos went through a suffocation last week. He left his car without gas and ended up in the street. The images in which the king appears receiving help went viral on social networks this Tuesday, 23. The singer’s press office confirmed to Young pan that “the car had a dry breakdown due to lack of gasoline”. “Roberto, due to the pandemic, is not used to leaving the house, but he went to the studio because he is rehearsing the year-end special that he is going to record at Globo. He got into one of the vehicles that were in his garage and, when he went around to pass behind the condominium where he lives, the car stopped because it was out of gas”, explained the artist’s team.

Roberto, who was driving a red Audi R8 Spyder, got stuck in the Urca neighborhood, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, and left the place in another vehicle. The subject generated jokes on social networks due to the high price of fuel. “Not even Roberto Carlos has money to supply”, commented one follower. “If it’s bad for Roberto Carlos, who stopped his car for lack of gas, imagine for me that I don’t even have a car…”, wrote another. “When Roberto Carlos’ car runs out of gas, it’s because things are getting really complicated,” added another one.

