Rodeo announcer Barra Mansa dies aged 68 – Entertainment

The rodeos announcer, radio broadcaster and singer José Rodrigues Pereira, better known as Barra Mansa, died, aged 68, this Tuesday (23). The information was confirmed by the artist’s press office on social media.

“Unfortunately, we communicated to friends and fans the death of our Barra Mansa. Barra Mansa has always been a reference, an idol of the rodeo, and that gave many people the opportunity to fulfill their dream. […] The memory of the great master of arenas in Brazil remains, the most beautiful voice in the rodeo was silent, but it will always be in our hearts”, posted the team in part of the note.

About a week ago, the announcer underwent emergency surgery due to an “incarcerated hernia condition”, which was considered serious. He had been hospitalized in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, since then, and Barra Mansa’s advisors updated fans on his health status with daily bulletins on social networks.

The Barra Mansa wake took place this afternoon in Adolfo, in the interior of São Paulo. The body will be buried at 6pm this Tuesday.

