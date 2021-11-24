Rodinei, from Flamengo, is out of bounds when the ball kicks off, giving rise to Grêmio’s first goal | Flamengo

Flamengo drew 2-2 with Grêmio on Tuesday night after winning 2-0, in Porto Alegre, in a game postponed from the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship. And Rubro-Negro stayed for just a few seconds with two goals ahead on the scoreboard. This is because the first goal of the team from Rio Grande do Sul came right after the ball went out, at 29 minutes of the 2nd half. And there was a curious move that turned out to be crucial in the move.
Right after Vitinho scored Fla’s second, the Grêmio team was already in the middle of the field ready to kick off the ball, but four red-black players were still on the left side of the field celebrating and taking the opportunity to rehydrate. The gremistas even tried to restart the game once, but the referee did not authorize it.
Soon after, three Fla players returned to the field, but right-back Rodinei continued out of the field talking to coach Renato Gaúcho and the reserves when the game restarted. Grêmio caught the red-black team messed up and it was precisely on the right side of the defense that the goal was scored. Ferreirinha tabled with Victor Bobsin, cleared the mark and kicked Borja to complete into the back of the net.
