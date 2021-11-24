Ronaldinho fan and Zidane’s autograph: Piquerez’s family lives his dream with Palmeiras in Uruguay | palm trees

Joaquín Piquerez was on his way to graduate from school when he had to make a decision. In a conversation with his father, Daniel, the doubt still existed for the future: to continue his football career dreaming of becoming a professional athlete or studying physics. The ball was chosen and, years later, Palmeiras will have the opportunity to count on an important reinforcement for the Libertadores final.

This Saturday, the 23-year-old athlete returns to his family in his biggest commitment as a professional in this still short career. He will face Flamengo in his first decision of the Libertadores team. And the match will be at home, in the symbol of Uruguayan football: the Centenary.

– It’s much more than a dream for all of us. Playing at Centenary is very important. Joaquín speaks little, but I know him and he is experiencing an emotion. Maybe he’s thinking about the past, historic games, finals like the 1995 Uruguay against Brazil (for the Copa America)… He knows everything because he likes football. His head must be going through something about it – said Daniel Piquerez, father of the palmeira.

– I spoke to him these days and he said to focus, that he is going to play in the final and that he needs to enjoy it. With all the responsibility in the world, he has ten other teammates and fans behind him and he has to give everything for them – he completed.

Football was already part of the left-back’s life even before the spells at River Plate, Defensor and Peñarol. It has always been a routine among the Piquerezes to have a game in the square located in front of the family’s house, in a region farther from the center of Montevideo.

Accompanied by Tavo, Joaquín’s dog who remains with his family in the Uruguayan capital, Daniel received the report from ge and remembered the moments with the son.

– We had to make passes looking for the middle of the palm trees, with great quality and precision. Every day. I got tired, but I never said (laughs). He was about four years old and he said to me: “Daddy, are we going to play soccer?”… It was four in the morning! I said no (laughs). It has always been a passion.

Ronaldinho on the wall and Zidane’s autograph

Among the various photos from the beginning of his career and jerseys of the Uruguay, Palmeiras and Peñarol national teams displayed at Piquerez’ house, a poster in the left-back’s bedroom takes up a large space: a tribute to Ronaldinho Gaucho.

– In this house there is no discussion. Messi, Pele or Maradona? No. It’s Ronaldinho.

Among the relics of today’s palm, there is a special one for Daniel Piquerez. In a 2010 youth tournament match in South Africa, the left-back had the opportunity to meet Zinedine Zidane, a French star who is now coach.

A request for an autograph before the start of the match made Joaquín participate in the tournament with a uniform memory.

family tattooed on the body

Before the full-back transferred to Palmeiras, the Piquerez family needed to unite even more to face a difficult moment. Camila, Joaquín’s sister, was hospitalized for about 20 days because of respiratory problems.

After his recovery, Daniel accepted a request: a tattoo on his body that would register the family on his skin. In addition to his father and sister, Joaquín’s mother, Claudia, also drew on the arm.

– I said I accepted, but with one condition. That for five years they would no longer get tattoos (laughs). They accepted.

Supported by Joaquin at the Centenary

Fans of Peñarol, with the right to a flag in one of the house’s windows, the Piquerez family has already been converted to Palmeiras.

At home, gifts from players like Gustavo Gómez, Felipe Melo and Vinicius Silvestre are proudly displayed.

– I’m a Joaquin fan. He’s at Palmeiras and I’m a Palmeiras fan. I want you to beat everyone – said Daniel.

This Saturday, the Piquerez family will be present at the Centenary. The game against Flamengo, which will start at 17:00, is worth the Libertadores title. But for Daniel there are no favorites in the dispute.

– Final is final, there is no favorite. We have several examples. What would you think of the final between Brazil and France in 1998? Did you imagine that? Without being a final, could you ever imagine a Brazil and Germany with that rout? Then you ask me: is there a favorite in a match? Does not exist. It depends on how you see everything – analyzed the father of the side.