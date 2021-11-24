Rooster can be champion without taking the field next Tuesday; understand

After the combination of results this Tuesday (23), with the tie in São Paulo between Atlético and Palmeiras, 2-2, and the same score in Porto Alegre, between Grêmio and Flamengo, Galo can be Brazilian champion without entering in the field next Tuesday. For that to happen, a new combination of results needs to take place in the next few days.

With the tie in São Paulo, Galo reached 75 points. If they beat Fluminense, on Sunday, at Mineirão, they would reach 78. Flamengo, at the moment, has 67 points and can reach, at most, 79 points. The team from Rio does not take the field in next weekend’s round, as it plays in the Libertadores final on Saturday, against Palmeiras. But the red-black will enter the field on Tuesday, the 30th, when he faces Ceará, at Maracanã.

If Flamengo doesn’t beat Alvinegro Cearense, the rubro-negro can only reach 77 points, which would give Galo the title without entering the field. If Flamengo defeats Ceará and Galo beats Fluminense, Atlético will need a victory on Thursday, the 2nd, against Bahia, in Salvador, to be the Brazilian champion.

