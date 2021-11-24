Rooster with three new features to face reserves of Palmeiras in São Paulo – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Recovered from a blow to his right knee, Alonso is back on the Alvinegro team

Atlético is scheduled for the match against Palmeiras, which will use the reserves, this Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Junior Alonso, right-back Guga and midfielder Nacho Fernández are the news regarding the team that started the duel against Juventude last Saturday (20), in Mineirão.

Recovered from a blow to his right knee, Alonso will replace Réver, who is out of work because of an injury to the posterior muscle of his right thigh, suffered during the victory over Juventude. Nacho is once again the owner of the Keno slot, which will remain on the bench. Guga takes the position of Mariano, who is also available among the substitutes.

Among those listed for Tuesday’s match are forward Savarino, midfielders Nathan and Hyoran and midfielder Alan Franco.

Atlético explained the reasons: Hyoran and Nathan had contact with a close person who had a later diagnosis of covid-19. Despite being negatively tested, as a precaution, they were off the list of those related to the game.

Franco was not listed due to the foreign limit. Striker Savarino remained in Belo Horizonte for personal reasons.

In this way, Rooster is cast with: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Diego Costa and Hulk.

With an eye on the final of the Copa Libertadores, next Saturday (27), against Flamengo, Palmeiras will play with the reserves.

