Russians say US rehearsed nuclear attack on country – News

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused the U.S of rehearsing a nuclear strike against Russia with bombers coming from two directions earlier this month and complained that the planes were 20 kilometers from the country’s border.

The indictment comes at a time of high bilateral tension over Ukraine as US officials voice fears of a possible Russian attack on their southern neighbor, an insinuation the Moscow government said was false.

Russia, in turn, accused the US, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and Ukraine of provocative and irresponsible behavior, stressing the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the Ukrainian use of Turkish drone strikes against US separatists. east, supported by Russia, and NATO military exercises near the Russian border.

Minister Shoigu said his country had seen a considerable increase in US strategic bomber activity, with about 30 flights near the airport. Russia In this month. That, he said, was nearly three times more than in the same period last year.

Shoigu complained in private about what he said was a simulated nuclear attack on Russia in early November.

“The Defense Minister underlined that during the US military exercises Global Thunder, ten US strategic bombers attempted to fire nuclear weapons at Russia from the west and east,” he said, according to a quote in a statement from his portfolio. “The minimum proximity to our national border was 20 km.”

