Sabrina Petraglia announces 3rd pregnancy, months after delivery, and displays belly

Actress Sabrina Petraglia revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her third child

There’s a baby on the way! The actress Sabrina Petraglia disclosed, this Tuesday (23), that she is pregnant again. She is married to Chilean engineer Ramón Velázquez. The two formalized the union in April 2018. The couple is already the proud father of two children – the eldest son Gael, two years old, and their youngest daughter Maya, ten months old.

Now they are expecting their third child together. On her social networks, the 38-year-old actress shared the big news with her fans. “I have great news for you today: we are pregnant once again! The third child is coming, and we are very happy!”, wrote the famous mother, when showing a test that indicates three weeks of pregnancy.

Sabrina Petraglia she added: “when I read ‘pregnant’ on the @clearblue test, I had no doubts! And now my life has been filled with love once again, for those who didn’t think about having children, 3 I think it’s a good number, right? Rs It makes my stomach flutter…, but I’m so happy with this new adventure! May more dawns and days of love come”.

Fans soon took the opportunity to congratulate the couple. “Ah, what a blessing! One more life. May God always bless”, celebrated an internet user. Another wished: “Children are the heritage of the Lord. God bless your pregnancy and this baby that grows. Much health!”. And yet another melted: “congratulations, you beautiful! One more piece of love on the way”.

A lot of people were also amused by the age difference between the brothers! In the end, Sabrina Petraglia she got pregnant again, even before her baby was one year old. “Guys, what fertility! Congratulations!”, joked a follower. Another agreed: “the factory is active! Congratulations, may you come in great health”.

Actress Rosanne Mulholland was surprised and commented: “wow!”. Mayana Moura celebrated: “congratulations! Uhull”. While comedian Grace Gianoukas said: “Sabrina! Wow! What a warrior! Congratulations”. And digital influencer Flavia Calina congratulated: “welcome to the club! How awesome, Sa! Very happy for you! Congratulations! May God greatly bless and give you much, much health”.

