Sade: Health Department trains SUS auditors for public management

Graduates of the first SUS Audit Specialization course received this Tuesday night (23) the diploma that will allow them to act in the control, evaluation and audit of the resources of the Unified Health System (SUS). Thirty students participated in the ceremony held in the auditorium of the School of Public Health of Paraná (ESPP).

The Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto, delivered the certificates for the course, promoted by ESPP, and spoke about the importance of training for the management of resources in the area.

“This is a big project, which will bring efficiency to the process and organization. We will be able to increase the volume and quality of services offered by SUS in Paraná. I’m happy because we started and finished this project, despite the pandemic and the changes that took place”, he said.

The specialization is aimed at higher education professionals in the health area of ​​the State Department of Health (Sesa) and the Municipal Secretariats of Paraná, and was offered in Curitiba, for the municipalities of the East and North Macroregion, and Cascavel, covering municipalities in the West and Northwest Macroregion.

“The course started in 2019. It is a lato sensu specialization with a duration of 14 months and a workload of 380 hours. In Curitiba we ended up with 30 students and in Cascavel, 15. This was the first course, but we intend to continue next year”, informed the school’s director, Edevar Daniel.

One of the SUS challenges is the quality of care at a fair cost. This training is aimed precisely at developing skills and training to improve the system, with the aim of allowing public managers to work with available budget and financial resources.

Sesa’s chief of staff, César Neves, was one of the class’s teachers. “I also took this specialization course in public management a few years ago and participated in the process of building the audit of the Municipal Secretariat of Curitiba. Auditing is an important management element, giving visibility and transparency to processes and bringing security to the public manager. Ethics is fundamental in this area”, he concluded.

PARTICIPATION – The director of Health Management at Sesa, Vinícius Filipak; Professor Diogenes Alencar Bolwerk; the councilor of Colombo Doliria Strapasson; Cascavel councilor Edson Souza; the Municipal Secretary of Imbaú, Roberto Amatuzzi; and municipal advisors.