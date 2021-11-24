Sales and Lease Prices of Commercial Property Rise in October – Economy

The average sale price of commercial rooms and suites of up to 200 m² increased slightly by 0.05% in October, in parallel with the 0.30% rise recorded by the average rental price for the segment, according to the FipeZap index, which monitors the price in the ads in 25 cities.

Comparatively, both variations registered were lower than the inflation measured by the IPCA/IBGE (+1.25%) and by the IGP-M/FGV (+0.64%).

In the case of the sale price, increases were recorded in:

• Brasília (4.21%);

• Curitiba (0.94%);

• Campinas (0.30%); and

• Niteroi (0.09%).

Setbacks were identified in:

• Salvador (0.75%);

• Florianópolis (0.55%);

• Porto Alegre (0.43%);

• Rio de Janeiro (0.26%); and

• Belo Horizonte (0.05%).

In São Paulo, the selling price of the segment once again fluctuated close to stability (+0.02%).

Regarding the rental price, there was an increase in:

• Niterói (0.93%);

• Curitiba (0.77%);

• Brasília (0.72%);

• São Paulo (0.64%);

• Porto Alegre (0.48%);

• Florianópolis (0.21%); and

• Campinas (0.12%).

Negative variations were found in:

• Salvador (0.74%);

• Belo Horizonte (0.26%); and

• Rio de Janeiro (0.05%).

From January to October, the FipeZap commercial sales index registered a slight nominal decrease (0.12%), while the rental index accumulated a nominal increase of 1.87% – both variations lower than the accumulated variations by the IPCA/IBGE (+8.24%) and by the IGP-M/FGV (+16.74%) in the year.

In the last 12 months, the average sale price has dropped by 1.14%, while the average rental price has increased by 1.54%. Comparatively, these results remain below the variations of the IPCA/IBGE (+10.67%) and the IGP-M/FGV (+21.73%).

In the sales area, the increases were found in:

• Brasília (4.85%);

• Curitiba (2.75%);

• Campinas (2.62%); and

• São Paulo (+0.24%).

The setbacks were registered in:

• Porto Alegre (4.59%);

• Florianópolis (4.34%);

• Belo Horizonte (3.88%);

• Salvador (3.48%);

• Rio de Janeiro (2.90%); and

• Niterói (1.74%).

As for the average rental price, the highs found were:

• Curitiba (7.19%);

• São Paulo (2.86%);

• Campinas (2.28%);

• Porto Alegre (2.08%);

• Florianópolis (0.83%);

• Niterói (0.83%);

• Brasília (0.80%); and

• Belo Horizonte (0.31%);

Price reductions occurred in:

• Salvador (1.69%); and

• Rio de Janeiro (1.34%).

