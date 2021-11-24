Sandbox token, SAND, increases 260% in November before play-to-win metaverse launch

SAND, the native token of The Sandbox – a blockchain-based gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands – increased on November 23, taking advantage of its November earnings to hit another record.

The price of SAND rose to $5.64 after swelling 16.25% for the day, but it has retraced some of those gains to trade at $5.54 at the time of this writing. The move took The Sandbox’s token earnings for the month and year to nearly 260% and more than 14,700%, respectively, with its market capitalization exceeding $5 billion, making it the 41st largest currency in the industry.

Sand/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Many catalysts behind the SAND price spike

This month’s exuberance was in part attributed to Sandbox’s announcement that it will open up part of its metaverse through its multi-week Play-to-Win Alpha event starting November 29 at 13:00 UTC.

In detail, the startup blockchain confirmed that it would select a pool of 5,000 players to earn up to 1,000 SAND (currently worth $5,540) and three non-fungible (NFT) tokens while spending time in the Sandbox’s 18 virtual experiences.

Get ready for Sandbox Alpha!

Released on November 29th

Anyone can experience the Alpha hub and three experiences

5,000 Alpha passes giving access to content, NFT and 1,000 SAND! See full details below https://t.co/63iAl5MMmS pic.twitter.com/OiXmbAWYN2 – The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 16, 2021

Furthermore, the recent wave of purchases in the SAND spot markets – which saw its price rise 37% and 40% against the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC) in the previous 24 hours – came in hopes of potential collaboration between the The Sandbox and sports products giant Adidas.

On Monday (22), Adidas discussed on Twitter the potential of building an “adiVerse” with support from The Sandbox.

guess anyone? What should we build together in the @TheSandboxGame? ⬇️ https://t.co/VbAdIi9cxN – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 22, 2021

The tweet has received nearly 1,450 retweets and 4,400 likes at the time of writing.

RSI divergence at stake

Despite solid fundamentals, SAND risks falling into a bull trap as its price trends show clear deviations from its relative strength index (RSI).

Specifically, RSI typically returns higher values ​​when the market rallies and lower values ​​when it falls. Occasionally, the RSI and the market move in opposite directions, leading to so-called RSI divergences.

That said, a falling RSI and a bull market show a bearish divergence. Notably, since early November, SAND has been forming a similar RSI divergence, a sign that momentum in the upward movement is fading.

Daily chart of SAND/USDT with bearish divergence on RSI. Source: TradingView

This does not mean that the uptrend is over, but it does warn of a possible short-term pullback. The chart below shows possible entry and exit targets for the upcoming sessions, based on the Fibonacci retracement chart between the low of $0.17 and the high of $8.72 of the range.

Daily price chart of SAND/USDT with Fib target levels. Source: TradingView

A pullback when testing the 0.382 Fib level at $5.45 may see the SAND return to its next support line at the 0.5 Fib level, near $4.45. The same line acted as resistance during the SAND bullish attempts between the 18th and 22nd of November.

On the other hand, a continued move above $5.45, accompanied by an increase in volumes, could open the possibility for SAND to test $6.70 – at the 0.236 Fib level – as its next bullish target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

SEE MORE: