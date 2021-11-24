Santos is only fined after throwing a drumstick in the Vila field

Santos was only fined R$5,000 for throwing a drumstick towards referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique in the 2-0 defeat by América-MG on October 23, in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship .

The fan was identified by the club and the video with this test was shown in the session that was attended by the president Andres Rueda and vice-president José Carlos de Oliveira. A police report was registered on the 26th.

“I made a point of being present to show the importance of the STJD to Santos. It is a pleasure to be here as a listener. And I hope to always be here as a listener only (laughs)”, said Rueda.

Peixe was denounced in article 213, item III, paragraph 1 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice. The possible punishment was one to 10 games of loss of command or a fine.

The case was registered in a summary by Marcelo de Lima Henrique. Alvinegro’s images showed that the drumstick did not actually hit the referee.

“I inform you that after the end of the match, at the time the referee team was heading to the access tunnel to the locker room, a musical instrument drumstick was thrown from the direction where Santos FC team fans were, hitting the referee of the match”, reported the referee.

Thus, Santos will have its fans in the games against Fortaleza and Cuiabá, for the 35th and 38th rounds of Brasileirão, respectively.

Leave your comment