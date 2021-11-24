São Paulo City Hall decides to remove Golden Bull from B3 – News

The City Hall of São Paulo, through the CPPU (Commission for the Protection of Urban Landscape), decided to remove the “Golden Bull”, which is opposite the B3 (Stock Exchange) in São Paulo, as it understands that the sculpture is an advertising piece.

The decision was confirmed in a vote by the CPPU, which met this Tuesday afternoon (23), to regularize the situation of the sculpture. The vote was tight, with five votes in favor of removal, four against and one abstention.

The Urban Landscape Protection Commission is composed of 8 representatives from the city hall and 8 representatives from civil society and analyzes cases related to the application of legislation on advertisements, urban furniture and the insertion of elements in the urban landscape.

At the meeting, the collegiate also decided that the inauguration of the bull violated articles 39 and 40 of the Clean City Law, as it did not obtain the approval of the commission before the opening, and that is why must be fined.

The legislation provides for the following sanctions for sculptures or advertisements placed without the authorization of the city: fine; immediate cancellation of the license of the indicative advertisement or of the authorization of the special advertisement or removal of the advertisement.

Therefore, the agency will notify the Sé sub-prefecture to decide which fines are applicable in this case and to carry out the removal of the bull in front of the B3.

Rafael Brancatelli, the artist responsible for creating the sculpture, attended the meeting and tried to defend the “Golden Bull”. “The work does not have any kind of relationship, it insults the simplest of people. Quite the contrary. The bull is a universal symbol, very old. It means, more than anything, overcoming difficulties. It is a courageous animal,” he stated.

He also suggested removing the bull’s plaque with QR Code and messages that refer to the B3, so that the work is not characterized as a piece of advertising. In addition to the B3 mentions, the card mentions the catchphrase “Vai Tourinho”, by the presenter and XP partner Pablo Spyer.

Brancatelli inaugurated the work on November 16, together with Pablo Spyer. On the day of the ceremony, B3 stated in a note that the sculpture would be accompanied by a campaign to reinforce that the sculpture represents the characteristics of the Brazilian population.

“Is it over there [campanha] will be starred by four ordinary people who will tell how the decision to become investors impacted their lives. In October, B3 reached the historic mark of 4 million individual accounts in variable income”, completed the company, in a note.

Sought, B3 did not comment on the assessment and removal until the last update of this report. O R7 he contacted the city hall to find out when the sculpture will be removed and what the notice will be applied, but he has not yet received an answer.