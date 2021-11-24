São Paulo opens streak at home to achieve a score that saves the team from the risk of falling to Serie B | São Paulo

São Paulo may, in the coming days, end the fight against relegation once and for all. There are two matches at Morumbi for the team to get rid of the possibility of falling, according to the mathematics of the Brazilian Championship with 20 teams, a format adopted 15 years ago.
If it wins Athletico-PR on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), and Sport on Saturday, at 9:30 pm, São Paulo reaches 47 points, a number that has never been reached by a relegation in Brasileirão.
More about São Paulo:
+ Rigoni is experiencing worse fasting in São Paulo
+ Vitor Bueno can win a chance
Rogério Ceni’s team tries to pack the second victory in a row at the Brasileirão — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net
Since 2006, Serie A has had 20 clubs and is played in 38 rounds. In this period, the 45 points were the maximum reached by a relegation. In this case, Coritiba in 2009 reached this number and dropped to the second division of the Brazilian Championship.
+ Read more news about São Paulo
Remember how São Paulo won against Athletico-PR in the first round
Therefore, if they win both games at home, São Paulo would reach 47 and would reach a number that would most likely keep them in the national elite.
Tricolor will play another game at home, on the 6th, against Juventude. The last matches away from Morumbi will be against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, on the 2nd, and América-MG, on the 9th, in Belo Horizonte.
São Paulo has two home games to put away the drama of relegation once and for all — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net
Since Coritiba, only in 2013 a team approached 45 points. In this case, Portuguesa, who lost four points by decision of the STJD, was left with 44 and opened the group of relegated.
Last season, Vasco was ranked 17th with 41, current scores from São Paulo and Athletico, rivals this weekend at Morumbi.
Whoever wins, therefore, stays close to the “magic” account to remove any pressure from the most unwanted region of the table once and for all.
Check the maximum score of the relegated in Brasileirão with 20 teams:
- Ponte Preta (2006): 39
- Corinthians (2007): 44
- Figueirense (2008): 44
- Coritiba (2009): 45
- Vitória (2010): 42
- Athletic (2011): 41
- Sport (2012): 41
- Portuguese (2013): 44
- Vitória (2014): 38
- Avaí (2015): 42
- International (2016): 43
- Coritiba (2017): 43
- America-MG (2018): 40
- Cruise (2019): 36
- Vasco (2020): 41
— Photo: Reproduction
PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription
— Photo: ge.globo