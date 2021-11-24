São Paulo releases the use of masks in open places in December

The government of São Paulo announced the release of the mandatory use of masks in open places without crowding from December 11 throughout the state.

as the UOL had advanced, release will be allowed in large places, such as streets and parks, that allow distance. Protection will remain mandatory in closed spaces and public transport. In the announcement, Governor João Doria (PSDB) highlighted that the starting point will be the goal of 75% of the entire state vaccinated, to be reached tomorrow — there are, however, three others to be met.

“The use of masks will continue to be mandatory in internal areas, stations and public transport centers in São Paulo, even if outdoors. In trains, buses, public transport services, the obligation remains”, informed Doria.

Flexibility, however, should not be pursued across the state. Earlier this month, cities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo announced that protective equipment will still be mandatory until the end of the year at least.

Goals have not yet been met

Doria cited the goal of 75% of the vaccinated population, but there are three other parameters to be achieved, established by the Scientific Committee.

The message that the release will be for technical rather than political reasons has been repeated frequently in recent months by the committee coordinators, João Gabbardo and Paulo Menezes.

In early November, they established four parameters of which, today, at least three have not yet been met.

cases : daily moving average below 1.1 thousand cases; – is in 1,400 cases/day, according to the press consortium until yesterday (23) and 1,176 according to the state secretariat until today

: daily moving average below 1.1 thousand cases; – is in 1,400 cases/day, according to the press consortium until yesterday (23) and 1,176 according to the state secretariat until today admissions : moving average below 300 admissions; – is at 316, according to the state secretariat

: moving average below 300 admissions; – is at 316, according to the state secretariat deaths : moving average below 50 deaths – it is at 72 deaths until yesterday (23) and 57 according to the state secretariat until today

: moving average below 50 deaths – it is at 72 deaths until yesterday (23) and 57 according to the state secretariat until today Vaccination: 75% of population with full regimen – is at 74.4%, but will have surpassed 75% by next week

Daily average of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of São Paulo Image: Reproduction/Government of the State of São Paulo

According to the UOL found out, the release on the 1st caused disagreement between the Scientific Committee and the governor. The physicians’ assessment is that, as the rates are progressively improving, it may not make so much difference in practice to hope to reach the four factors, but in terms of coherence and message, it does.

Doctors see that many places that have experimented with the flexibility of masks have also seen greater indifference on the part of the population. By not following its own parameters, the government could be sending the wrong message.

Although he denies it, the report found that Doria has already been putting pressure on the masks to be released. Among the arguments used is that studies since 2020 show that the risk of contamination in open and ventilated areas is almost zero. But he has listened to the doctors’ advice and postponed it to the 11th.

For the time being, the correct use of the equipment — covering nose and mouth — remains mandatory and anyone who does not comply is subject to a fine of R$ 552.71.