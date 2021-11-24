São Paulo vs Athletico-PR: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

The two teams have 41 points, but the Paraná team has an advantage in the number of victories (12 to 9) and, therefore, they occupy the 13th place. São Paulo is a place below. Bahia opens the relegation zone, with 37 points.

After winning the derby against Palmeiras a week ago, São Paulo will try to score a streak of two victories at the Brazilian Nationals for the second time only – they only managed to beat Internacional and Bahia, in the first round. Coach Rogério Ceni will not have Luciano injured, but Calleri is back from suspension.

Athletico comes with spirit after winning the Copa Sudamericana title last Saturday. Hurricane is already guaranteed in the group stage of the next Libertadores, but wants to improve its position in the Brazilian Nationals table. That’s why Alberto Valentim calls the title-holders this Wednesday. The only question is between Renato Kayzer and Bissoli.

São Paulo – technician: Rogério Ceni

The team that beat Palmeiras at the rival’s home, a week ago, pleased and should be almost repeated in the duel against Athletico. Luciano, however, had to undergo surgery to correct a fracture in a bone in his left wrist and he is embezzled. Most likely, Calleri, back from suspension, will form the attacking duo with Rigoni.

Who is out: Luciano, Galeano, Luan and William (injured) and Eder (suspended)

Hanging: Liziero, Benítez, Marquinhos, Luciano, Arboleda, Luan, Gabriel.

The likely lineup has: Tiago Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Vitor Bueno; Rigoni and Calleri.

Athletico-PR – coach: Alberto Valentim

The 11 starters in the South American final against Red Bull Bragantino are the favorites to take the field against São Paulo. If it were up to coach Alberto Valentim, the team would be the same as last Saturday. The problem is in the attack. Athletico’s top scorer in 2021 Renato Kayzer felt muscle discomfort in his thigh and it’s doubtful. Bissoli is the natural substitute.

The likely lineup has: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Nicolas Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Renato Kayzer (Bissoli) and Terans

Who is out: Lucas Halter (left foot injury) and Matheus Babi (knee injury). The last two – Halter and Babi – only return in 2022.

Hanging: Nicolas, Christian and Bissoli.

