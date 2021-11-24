São Paulo x Athletico: 35 thousand tickets sold in advance; see how to buy | São Paulo

São Paulo announced, this Tuesday evening, that 35,000 tickets were sold for the match against Athletico-PR, scheduled for Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), and valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

For the confrontation, the board of São Paulo lowered the price of tickets and hopes to have a full house at Morumbi, since Hurricane is a direct rival in the fight against relegation.

Both São Paulo and Athletico have 41 points on the leaderboard and have an advantage over Bahia, the first team within the Brasileirão’s degolating zone.

Morumbi for São Paulo x Flamengo — Photo: Eduardo Rodrigues

It will be the first home match since the rout suffered by Flamengo. Coach Rogério Ceni even defended the idea of ​​fans being compensated because of the poor result against the Cariocas.

Check price and how to buy tickets for Wednesday:

– Ticket sales to the general public began at 9:30 pm on 11/21/2021. Sales will only be online, via spfc.totalacesso.com following the price list below:

Check ticket prices: (Diamond member pays R$0.30 on any ticket and there is half price for the general public):

North Yellow Bleachers: R$ 20 for all plans and general public;

South Orange: R$ 10 (Tricolor member), R$ 15 (White or Black member), R$ 25 (Red member), R$ 20 (general public)

East Blue Bleachers: R$ 6 (Tricolor member), R$ 9 (White or Black member), R$ 15 (Red member), R$ 30 (general public)

Oeste Vermelha: R$ 6 (Tricolor member), R$ 9 (White or Black member), R$ 15 (Red member), R$ 30 (general public);

Visitor West: R$ 30 (general public)

Leste Blue Special Chair: R$ 20 (Tricolor member), R$ 30 (Black member) and R$ 100 (general public);

Ground Chair P 02/04 or P 18: R$ 10 (Tricolor member), R$ 50 (general public).

East Captive Chair: R$ 30 (general public, with no possibility of half price)

West Captive Chair: R$ 30 (general public, with no possibility of half price)

North Yellow Upper Chair: R$ 50 (general public)

South Orange Upper Chair: R$ 50 (general public)

Premium South Orange Superior Chair: R$ 50 (general public)

Red West Special Chair: R$ 100 (general public)

PCD Ground Chair: R$ 10 (general public)

The partners, in turn, will have a schedule of days for the purchase. See below:

Diamond Plan (old plans: You Are the First and You Are Great): 9:30 pm on 11/18/2021;

Tricolor Plan (old plans: Tu ÉS Forte): 9:30 am on 11/19/2021;

Plano Preto (old plans: Clube da Fé): 9:30 pm on 11/19/2021;

White plan (old plans: O Mais Querido and São Paulo Brasil): 9:30 am on 11/20/2021;

Red Plan (old plans: Vamos, São Paulo and Sou Tricolor): 9:30 pm on 11/20/2021.

The club will follow protocols to receive the public. The use of masks, alcohol gel and social distancing will be required. All fans will have temperature measured at the entrance.

When purchasing a ticket, all fans must read and accept the consent form and undertake to follow all the guidelines contained therein, in addition to online check-in prior to entering the stadium. There will not be the availability of face-to-face check-in.

Check the check-in procedures:

Fans who purchase tickets undertake to send the following information and documents via email to [email protected]

Names and surnames of the fans who will enter the Stadium;

Contact details (e-mail and/or telephone);

Copy of official identification document (CPF and/or RG or equivalent official document) of all fans;

Location: area, row and seat of the ticket purchased.

Copy of proof of complete vaccination (two doses or single dose)

In case the fan has taken only one dose of the vaccine, he/she must also present a copy of the PCR test carried out up to 48 hours before the game or a negative result of an antigen test with up to 24 hours in advance. Identification document (CPF).

Tickets are sold in person only on Match Day, at box office 5, gate 15-A, Av. Giovanni Gronchi, from 7:30 pm to 10:15 pm. It is necessary to present proof of health both to buy and to access the sector. Payments can be made by cash or debit card.

