São Paulo x Athletico: where to watch, rosters and arbitration – 11/24/2021

São Paulo and Athletico face off today (24), at 21:30 (GMT), at Morumbi, in a direct duel in the fight against relegation to the second division of Brasileirão. The two teams have 41 points, just four more than Bahia, the first team in the sticking zone.

In the first round, the match between the two teams ended in a 2-1 victory in São Paulo, with two goals from Pablo.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Globo to the states of São Paulo, Paraná, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Alagoas, Pernambuco and Ceará, in addition to the Federal District. Premiere broadcasts the game throughout Brazil. UOL Scoreboard ends the duel in real time.

likely escalations

São Paulo: Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda, Reinaldo; Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitor Bueno (Liziero); Rigoni and Calleri (Pablo). Technician: Rogério Ceni.

athletic: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Nicolas Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Renato Kayzer (Bissoli) and Terans. Technician: Alberto Valentim.

Embezzlement

São Paulo: William, Walce, Luan and Galeano (injured) and Éder (suspended).

athletic: Lucas Halter and Matheus Babi (injured).

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Jose Eduardo Calza (both RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)