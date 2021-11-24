SBT publishes programming on open TV for the Libertadores final

palm trees and Flamengo face off at 17:00 (GMT) this Saturday for the final of the liberators at the Centenário stadium in Montevideo. The broadcast of the match on open TV was the exclusive responsibility of SBT, which holds the rights to the tournament and released its special programming for the duel.

The station prepared a schedule with information and trivia about the game, which will be broadcast during the week. On Saturday, the narration team made up of Téo José, Mauro Beting and Washington will be in Montevideo following the moves closely.

Besides them, André Galvão, Fernanda Arantes and Flavio Winicki will be in the report. The refereeing analysis is done by Nadine Basttos, while Mauro Cezar Pereira also participates during the game.

The final Saturday starts at 3:30 pm with a special program led by Benjamin Back to talk about Palmeiras and Flamengo. After the final whistle, Benja and Luiz Alano present the “Futlive” to follow and reflect the result in Montevideo.

Since Monday, SBT has aired the program “A Grande Final” in regional channels in Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Brasília and Belém, also on some affiliated stations and on SBT News and SBT Sports on the internet.

Leave your comment