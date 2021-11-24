Scientists create gum that reduces coronavirus in saliva – News

It may sound strange, but chewing a special gum can help to decrease concentration. of coronavirus in the saliva of the infected person. This was the experiment developed by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States.

According to the publication made in the scientific journal Molecular Therapy, are included in gum production by chewing copies of a cell surface protein called ACE2, which the virus uses as a gateway to infect the cell. This gum can retain Sars-CoV-2 particles and reduce the amount of coronavirus inside the infected person’s mouth. With that, the researchers believe that the gum will help to contain the transmission of Covid-19 during speech, coughing or breathing.

In laboratory studies, samples were collected from the saliva of patients and it was found that the virus bound to the sweet protein. The result was a decrease of more than 95% in viral load in the samples surveyed.

“Chewing gum with proteins that trap the virus offers an affordable overall strategy to protect patients from most oral reinfections of the virus by reducing the volume or minimizing transmission to others. Confirming the increased susceptibility of infected patients to the virus viral entry,” explained the scientists in the publication.

In the trial, researchers used a placebo, conventional gum with no effect, and the protein-included gums. Scientists say that the experimental product is no different compared to the conventional one. Both have the same flavors and can be stored for years without the need for a special temperature, and chewing doesn’t destroy the ACE2 protein molecules.

The use of chewing gum to reduce the viral load in saliva would help increase the benefit of vaccines and would be particularly useful in countries where immunizers are not yet available or affordable, as the costs are low, the US researchers believe.