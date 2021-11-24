Secret Truth Director 2 cancels cast party after fight with Camila · TV News

After Camila Queiroz’s fight with Globo, which culminated in the actress’s departure from the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, director Amora Mautner decided to cancel the party that would mark the end of the soap opera’s recordings. The celebration would bring together the cast and crew of the production, but the mood changed after the events involving Angel’s interpreter.

The recording of the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco ends this Wednesday (24), according to journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo. The artistic director intended to hold a small farewell party with everyone involved in the Globoplay newsletter.

However, the crisis between the protagonist and the broadcaster hindered the celebration plans. Two weeks ago, Amora Mautner even praised her partnership with Camila Queiroz in an Instagram post.

The professional posted a photo alongside Angel and Giovanna’s interpreters. “Here began a love, a partnership, a commitment between us that gives me more than anything gratitude for you, my wonderful goddesses and actresses, Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira. My heart belongs to you,” wrote the director.

The final works of the novel had to be adapted by author Walcyr Carrasco in a hurry after Camila Queiroz left the cast. After the protagonist’s departure, a stunt double was hired to record Angel’s secret endings. In the last chapter, the model will appear on a jet on an airport runway.

The serials team filmed the scenes on Tuesday (23) at the Aerospace Museum, in the west side of Rio de Janeiro. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the stunt double starred with Agatha Moreira (Giovanna), Bernardo Lessa (Fabrício) and Rainer Cadete (Visky). Even so, Camila Queiroz will also appear in the final chapter, as she had already recorded some sequences before her resignation.

Last Monday (22), the double hired to replace Angel’s interpreter performed with Romulo Estrela (Cristiano) at Estúdios Globo. They recorded sequences from chapter 47 in the model’s apartment.

This Wednesday (24), the professional will once again play opposite Agatha and Romulo. In addition to shooting scenes with Gabriel Braga Nunes (Percy) in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, which serves as the setting for the sadomasochist’s mansion.

Camila Queiroz’s resignation

On the 17th, Globo announced that the actress was no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. The artist came into conflict with the station after the extension of the recordings, which should have ended on November 10th.

The interpreter, who had already clashed with the audience leader over her commitments to Netflix, gave an ultimatum to continue the story. She wanted to determine an ending for Angel and still ensure that she would be back in an eventual third season.

Globo chose to follow the work of the telenovela without the actress due to “unacceptable contractual demands”. Among these demands that the network cited were changing a supposed ending to the plot, which provided for the death of the character, and approving publicity pieces for the next phase of the plot, if it is actually produced.

In a statement disclosed in social, Camila Queiroz said that she is being the victim of retaliation by the company for having decided to leave the company to sign with Netflix at the beginning of the year.

Globo already gathers evidence and is studying to sue actress Camila Queiroz and the 13th Productions office for off-balance sheet damage caused against the station by the actress’ departure before the end of the recordings.

