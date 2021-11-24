‘Secret Truths’: Author cuts scenes so the plot continues to make sense – 11/23/2021

Walcyr Carrasco is having extra work to close “Secret Truths 2” without the presence of Camila Queiroz. As the column found out, the author had to cut some scenes so that the story continued to make sense. In addition to adapting the dialogues intended for Angel, since the model’s scenes will be done by a double and she won’t have lines.

One of the scenes that left the cast and crew angry with Camila’s absence will finally be filmed this Wednesday (24). The sequence will take place at Percy’s (Gabriel Braga Nunes) mansion, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, and will feature Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela). Also this Tuesday (23), the stuntman will record at the Museu Aeroespacial museum, in Campo dos Afonsos, also in the West Zone.

Despite the imbroglio between Camila and TV Globo having culminated in the spoiler about Angel’s fatal fate, several secret sequences were delivered only to the actors who will be in the scenes. Which shows an effort by an entire team to keep trying to keep the truths of the plot under wraps.

cautious author

Walcyr Carrasco created the character Lara, played by Julia Byrro, as a kind of plan B, when he learned that Camila Queiroz had signed with Netflix and would be contracted for work with TV Globo, as happened in “Secret Truths 2”. Having the idea of ​​a third season of the soap opera, Carrasco would have been worried about not being able to count on Angel’s interpreter. Therefore, the author’s solution was to make a character as remarkable as Angel, who would stand out in the current season of the soap opera. So, if he needed to make her the protagonist of the third edition of the plot – with recording scheduled to start in the first half of 2022 – the novelist would already have halfway there.

Lawsuit against TV Globo

The column found that Camila is seriously inclined to sue the station for libel and bullying. The artist started recording and making prints of conversations with the channel’s directors, since the discomfort generated by her having signed a contract with Netflix, while still being an employee of TV Globo. This file, according to information given to the column, was no secret for anyone who circulated close to the actress. In possession of this material, the artist and her lawyers are studying a way to file a lawsuit against TV Globo.