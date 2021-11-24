See how Chelsea’s rout against Juventus was

Chelsea are classified to the round of 16 of the Champions League. The team led by Thomas Tuchel thrashed Juventus by 4-0, this afternoon, at Stamford Bridge, and guaranteed a place in the next phase of the competition one round in advance. The game was valid for the fifth round of Group H.

Chalobah, Reece James, Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all scored the winning goals — the third of them in a collective “painting” that featured the exchange of passes of almost every player on the team until completion. Chelsea only needed a draw to confirm the classification, but they dominated Juve to ensure the victory and, in addition, take the lead in the group.

With the result, Chelsea reached the same 12 points as Juventus in Group H, but lead by the tiebreaker criteria – both teams are already classified. The definition of the first position will be left to the last round, on December 8, when Juventus host Malmo, in Turin, and Chelsea face Zenit in St. Petersburg.

Chelsea dominates and wins with collective ‘painting’

Chelsea’s victory came with total dominance over Juventus. Superior from the start, the English team opened the scoring in the 24th minute, when Chalobah took advantage of the ball inside the area after a corner kick and completed it to the goal — it was the defender’s first time as a starter in a Champions League game.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Chelsea controlled even more the match, but, despite the pressure, only scored again in the second half. At ten minutes into the second stage, Reece James took the lead after a cross from the left and kicked hard to widen.

The special touch of victory came with the third goal. In a beautiful collective play that started at Jorginho’s feet, Chelsea exchanged passes between almost all the players until Hudson-Odoi receive inside the area and only have to push to complete the goal. In the end, Werner defined the rout in the 49th minute.

And now?

Chelsea and Juventus are already classified, but will take the field in the next round to define who gets the first position in the bracket. After taking the lead, the English team only needs to win to confirm the first position. Juve, on the other hand, have to overcome their rival in points to take the first position. For that, the Italian team needs the victory in the last round and count on a stumble by Chelsea. If they draw against Malmo, Juventus will only take the lead in the group if the English team loses to Zenit.