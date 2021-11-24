see how much a new R$3 million premium in your savings yields

This Wednesday (11/24), Caixa will draw the dozens associated with its new Mega-Sena award, nº 2431. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, will be able to guarantee the jackpot of R$ 3 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money?

One option is to leave it in your savings account. To show you how the calculation works, we brought you the income simulation based on the Selic rate. It is currently in the range of 7.75% after an adjustment made in October by Copom. It is possible that the Selic will undergo a new correction soon, but news on the matter should be released over the next few weeks.

Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2430, was held on November 20, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 19 – 26 – 39 – 45 – 46 – 56. One bet managed to register all six dozen and, therefore, the lucky one received the amount of R$ 39,690,444.50. In addition, even in the last contest, 37 bets secured the corner.

Each of the winners got the sum of R$96,493.78. Another 4,109 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 1,241.27. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena drawing (No. 2430):

Mega-Sena: how much R$3 million pays off

If only one player manages to hit all the Mega-Sena dozens, he can take home the approximate amount of R$ 3 million. The premium forecast was established by Caixa. There will be the possibility, in this way, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The calculation of yield can be obtained through the Selic rate.

It is currently in the 7.75% range. What does this indicate? In the first month with the money in the savings account, the lucky one will have an income of around BRL 13.2 thousand. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on November 24, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. That is, even on the day of the Mega-Sena draw itself.

The broadcast will be carried out, as usual, on the bank’s YouTube channel.