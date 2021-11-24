See how the 13th salary works for those who adhere to the Emergency Benefit

With the end of the year, millions of Brazilian formal workers who joined the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm), in turn, question whether they are entitled to receive the 13th salary. And, if so, how will this payment be calculated.

The federal government’s program is aimed at supplementing the income of employees who had their contract suspended or wages and hours reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concern of these formal workers is not by chance, since MP No. 1,045, which relaunched the Emergency Benefit (BEm) this year, despite clarifying the conditions of the benefit, does not inform how the payment of the 13th will be made.

Due to the lack of this information, the federal government clarified recently, through a note released by the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor of the Ministry of Economy Ministry of Labor and Social Security, that the 13th should be paid in full to workers who made an agreement to reduce wages and working hours.

These workers must still receive vacations based on full pay. This rule also concerns those who remain with reduced wages in December of this year, 2021, the last month of validity of wage reduction agreements authorized in the pandemic.

This rule, however, does not apply to workers who have formalized employment contract suspension agreements. Also because, in these cases, the suspension periods should not be computed as length of service and for calculating 13th and vacations.

According to the federal government, the exception is for formal workers who worked for more than 15 days a month. That is, whoever worked more than 15 days a month will have this period computed in the calculation of the 13th and vacation. But whoever did not work in the month due to the suspension of the employment contract, in this way, will have this period deducted from the respective benefits.