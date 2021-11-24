see how the Champions League game went

Barcelona missed the chance to guarantee their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League in advance and, on top of that, they got into trouble for the last round of Group E. This afternoon, the Catalan club drew 0-0 at home with Benfica, who are also fighting to advance in the tournament.

The classification was more complicated for the team commanded by Xavi due, precisely, to the table. That’s because the team, which reached seven points, will face Bayern Munich, already classified and so far 100% in the competition. Meanwhile, Benfica, now with five points, will face the already eliminated Dynamo Kiev in Lisbon. The clashes will take place on the next 8th.

A possible victory by Benfica over the Ukrainians in the final round forces Barça to defeat Bayern to advance. That’s because, even if Xavi’s team manages to tie and also reach eight points, the Portuguese beat the Spanish in the 2nd round and, therefore, have an advantage in the tie-breaker.

O UOL Sport he summarized the tense duel between the Spanish and the Portuguese. Check it out below:

Catalan and Greek pressure closing the goal

Needing the victory to guarantee in advance a place in the round of 16 of the tournament, Barcelona began the game pressing Benfica at Camp Nou.

Spain’s first big chance came after seven minutes. Demir received it on the right wing, went over the mark and hit the cross. Attentive to the bouncing of the ball on the wet grass, the Greek goalkeeper Vlachodimos threw the ball to a corner.

Five minutes later, it was Ronald Araújo’s turn to scare the opponent’s goal. The defender stole the ball before midfield and went on the attack, but hit it wide after receiving it in the entrance to the area.

At 27, Gavi and Alba also stopped at the Greek, who made two great saves after Barça’s triangulations on the left.

Ronald Araújo, from Barcelona, ​​regrets lost chance in the game against Benfica Image: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Answer by the top with frights

Trying to neutralize the match, Benfica bet on the dead ball and, almost, didn’t complicate the home team’s life.

The first scare came in the 33rd minute, when Yaremchuk threw a fish in a corner kick and forced Ter Stegen to practice a beautiful defense.

The move resulted in a new corner shot and, this time, the Portuguese came to swing the net. After another cross at the 2nd post, Rafa Silva called on defender Otamendi at the edge of the area.

The Argentine, with category, scored a great goal when he kicked the ball with his left leg. The move, however, was invalidated by the referee because the ball made a curve and went off in a goal kick still in the throw. Relief for Xavi and company…

Benfica’s Yaremchuk dives to head the ball against Barcelona Image: Albert Gea/Reuters

Almost a painting!

The disallowed goal forced Barcelona to resume the concentration and return to attack the opponent. On minute 42, Demir, one of the team’s most active players in the initial stage, started from the right wing and hit the top.

The ball, capriciously, hit the crossbar of Vlachodimos, who was far from defending the young striker’s submission.

Tense final step

The 2nd half started more “fighting” and with little confusion between the players, who clearly showed a higher level of tension due to the importance of the result.

Danger, really, only occurred after 22 minutes, shortly after Dembélé entered Demir’s place. From the right, the attacker saw De Jong appear in the area. After a cross, the midfielder forced Vlachodimos to make a beautiful intervention.

Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus made four changes in a short period of time and “renewed” his team – Darwin Núñez, for example, started giving work to the Catalan defense.

While Xavi was talking to Gavi, Jorge Jesus made changes at Benfica to renew the team’s strength Image: Albert Gea/Reuters

last breaths

Inspired, Dembélé made another play from the right in the 37th minute and crossed into the area. The ball covered the Benfica goalkeeper and ended up being pushed away by the defense almost on the line.

A minute later, Barça even scored with Araújo, heading, after a precise cross by Alba. The arbitration, however, marked an impediment for the Uruguayan.

In additions, Dembélé received in depth and, when finishing at the entrance to the area, was stopped by Otamendi.

Ronald Araújo even shook Benfica’s goals after a header, but goal was invalidated for offside Image: Albert Gea/Reuters

Unbelievable!

The final minute of the game was marked by a goal made lost by Seferovic. After two attackers counterattack against a defender, the attacker came face to face with Ter Stegen.

He managed to get the archer out of the game, but finished it out and led Jorge Jesus to despair, as the goal would eliminate Barça and put Benfica in the knockout.

Fact sheet: Barcelona 0x0 Benfica

Tournament: Champions League (5th round of Group E)

Date: November 23, 2021

Local: Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona

Schedule: 17h (from Brasilia)

Goals: there was not

Barcelona: Have Stegen; Araujo (Eric Garcia), Piqué, Lenglet (Dest), Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Nico González; Demir (Dembélé), Gavi and Memphis Depay. Technician: Xavi

Benfica: Vlachodimos; André Almeida, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, João Mário (Taarabt), Grimaldo (Seferovic); Everton Cebolinha (Pizzi), Rafa Silva 9Lazaro) and Yaremchuk (Darwin Núñez). Technician: Jorge Jesus